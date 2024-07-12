Global Cloud Computing In Industrial IoT AI Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cloud Computing In Industrial IoT AI Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cloud Computing In Industrial IoT AI Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud computing in industrial IoT AI market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $82.39 billion in 2023 to $98.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population demographics, rise in neurological disorders, advancements in cognitive science, increased mental health awareness, personalized medicine approaches.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cloud computing in industrial IoT AI market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $194.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration with electronic health records (EHR), focus on early intervention, remote patient monitoring expansion, increasing mental health challenges, global health initiatives.

Growth Driver Of The Cloud Computing In Industrial IoT AI Market

The increasing adoption of cloud computing is expected to propel the growth of cloud computing in the industrial IoT AI market going forward. Cloud computing is the internet-based delivery of computing services, providing faster innovation, flexible resources and cost-effective solutions by allowing users to access servers, storage, software and other resources on demand. Cloud computing in industrial IoT AI increases demand by offering scalable infrastructure, real-time analytics, and efficient data storage for seamless integration. Cloud architectures and services that power the Internet of Things (IoT) can store and process data generated by AI platforms on IoT devices, enabling seamless connectivity, data management, and advanced analytics.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cloud computing in industrial IoT AI market include Google LLC (Alphabet), Microsoft Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), Siemens AG, General Electric, Intel Corp., IBM Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Salesforce Inc., Cority Software Inc., DXC Technologies, IROOTECH (Sany Group), Rockwell Automation, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Iron Mountain Inc., Advantech, PTC ThingWorx, LosantIOT Inc., Fogwing Cloud (Factana Computing Pvt).

Major companies operating in cloud computing in the industrial IoT AI market are increasing their focus on developing new technological solutions, such as cloud-based development environment platforms, to gain a competitive edge in the market. A cloud-based development environment platform is a centralized platform for software development teams to collaborate, build, test, and deploy applications.

Segments:

1) By Cloud Type: Hybrid, Private, Public

2) By Sensor Type: Optical Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Temperature Sensors

3) By Model: Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS), Platform As A Service (PaaS), Software As A Service (SaaS)

4) By End-User: Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Mining And Agriculture, Oil And Gas, Transportation

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cloud computing in industrial IoT AI market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of cloud computing in industrial IoT AI.

Cloud Computing In Industrial IoT AI Market Definition

Cloud computing in industrial IoT (Internet of Things) AI (artificial intelligence) refers to utilizing remote servers to store, process, and analyze data for industrial applications, integrating artificial intelligence capabilities. It is used for IoT data storage, processing, and management, sharing industrial data securely between organizations, storing data in cloud storage for later processing, and providing advanced analytics capabilities for predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, and process optimization in industrial operations.

