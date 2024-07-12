Contactless Connectors Market to reach USD 700 million by 2034, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% | Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The market for contactless connectors is growing as a result of rising consumer electronics and smart home usage, as well as increased demand for IoT devices. Networked devices may connect and communicate with one another more easily, thanks to contactless connection technology.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. - , July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contactless connectors market (無接点コネクタ市場) was projected to attain US$ 330 million in 2023. It is to garner a 6.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 700 million .

A state-of-the-art technological advancement in electronic systems is the contactless connector, which allows data or energy to be connected without physical touch. This new type of connection transfers energy or data over insulating materials or air gaps via inductive coupling or electromagnetic fields.

Applications for contactless connectors are many and include data transmission systems, wireless charging platforms, and the production of cutting-edge medical equipment, automobile parts, and industrial gear.

Benefits of these devices include less wear, high dependability, and enhanced resilience to environmental factors including vibration, moisture, and dust.

As a result, contactless charging connectors are essential for increasing device longevity, reducing damage to conventional connectors, and developing more trustworthy and robust electronic products.

Key Findings of Market Report

Data transfer and power distribution between linked devices are made easier by contactless connectors. They make it possible for loT devices to communicate. They make it possible to combine different sensors, actuators, and controls without being constrained by physical connections.

The trend of employing devices needing connection, including as smartphones, tablets, wearables, IoT devices, and automotive systems, is being driven by the need for flexible and networked systems to handle the growing complexity and scale of loT installations.

Contactless charging connectors have the advantage of simplifying and increasing device development flexibility. Research indicates that by 2023, the global expenditure on Internet of Things (IoT) technology was expected to reach US$ 805.0 billion.

Market Trends For Contactless Connectors

Contactless connectors provide seamless wireless communication between various appliances, sensors, and devices, enhancing user experience and promoting interoperability.

Smart home ecosystems are spreading around the world, particularly in wealthy nations. As more consumers use connected gadgets like voice assistants, security cameras, and smart thermostats, the need for contactless connections is growing.

The opportunity for considerable development in the quickly growing smart home industry is being set up by these connections, which enable trustworthy and convenient communication without the constraints of a physical connection.

The need for stronger networks in residential regions has increased due to the growing popularity of smart homes and the increased reliance on consumer gadgets like laptops, tablets, and smartphones for tasks like communication, entertainment, and business.

Global Market for Contactless Connectors: Regional Outlook

Various reasons propel the contactless connectors market growth throughout the regions. These are:

Asia Pacific accounted for the majority of the global market for contactless connections in 2023, according to the most recent market data.

Asia Pacific's market is expanding thanks to rising consumer electronics device penetration, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones, as well as rising demand for IoT-enabled products in both residential and business settings.

From 2024 to 2034, North America's market share for contactless connections is expected to grow steadily.

Since most people own smartphones, tablets, and laptops, there is a high rate of mobile data consumption that is driving market development in North America.

Companies operating in the region have discovered that there are several contactless connection business prospects due to the growing use of IoT-enabled devices and the demand for quicker data transmission speeds for communication, leisure, and commerce.

Global Contactless Connectors Market (비접촉식 커넥터 시장): Key Players

Since physical connections are not needed, companies in the worldwide contactless connector market are working to increase manufacturability, configurability, testability, and production speed.

In addition, they are producing contactless connections for use in time-sensitive applications like automation technology and conducting technological developments.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global contactless connectors market:

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

Molex

Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Radiall

Weidmüller

Uniqconn Inc.

Phoenix Contact

CommScope

Omega Engineering Inc.

Powermat India

Ezurio

ALTEC AUTOMOTIVE

Samtec Inc.

Conextivity Group SA

Powercast Corporation

Mojo Mobility Inc.

InductEV Inc.

Key Developments

Molex unveiled the MX60 line of contactless connection options in September 2023. Miniaturized mmWave RF transceivers and integrated antennas are features of these low-power, high-speed, solid-state devices that enable quicker, easier device-to-device communications without the need for external cables or connectors.

Global Contactless Connectors Market Segmentation

Type Contactless Data Connector Contactless Power & Data Connector

Mode of Operation Simplex Half-duplex Full-duplex

Technology RF Magnetic Field Capacitive Coupling Others

Data Rate 1 Gbps 1 - 3 Gbps 3 - 5 Gbps 5 Gbps and Above

Application USB SuperSpeed Gigabit Ethernet DisplayPort PROFINET EtherCAT Single-pair Ethernet (SPE) Wireless Charger Others

End-user Industry IT and Telecommunication Consumer Electronics Aerospace and Defense Healthcare Industrial Building and Automation Enterprise Automotive Others (Data Center etc.)

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



