Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder
ST HELIER, Jersey, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that, in response to its enquiries, Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, which has an interest in shares in the Company through two of its related investment funds Allan Gray Africa Equity Fund Limited and Allan Gray Africa Ex SA Equity Fund Limited, confirmed on July 10, 2024 that it holds 1,343,747 shares, representing 7.00% of the Company’s issued share capital, which constitutes a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies) to its previously disclosed shareholding.
Enquiries:
|
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
|
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
|
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
|
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
|
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Matt Hogg
|
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
|
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent
|
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
|
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
|
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
|
Tel: +263 77802131
|
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
|
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39