Food Safety Testing Market Growing at 7.5 % CAGR by 2031 Ensuring Public Health and Global Trade Compliance

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Safety Testing Market size was valued at USD 28.5 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 30.69 Billion in 2023 to USD 55.53 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/food-safety-testing-market

Food Safety Testing is crucial in safeguarding public health through the identification and prevention of food contamination, diseases, toxins, chemical residues, allergens, and other hazardous substances. Food safety testing is extremely crucial because of the rising incidences of foodborne diseases worldwide. The demand for tested and approved foods are also increasing due to high product recalls, safety concerns, and food related illnesses. The expansion of global food trade has necessitated thorough food safety testing to comply with import and export regulations. The global food safety testing market has experienced rapid growth due to the harmonization of food safety standards and a boom in cross-border food trade. The efficiency and precision of food testing methods have also increased because of improved testing processes and strict protocols from government bodies.

Development of Advanced Portable Food Testing Equipment to Facilitate Expansion of the Market

In the past few years, consumers have started demanding for better food safety testing process that offer more accuracy and portability. In the past, the examination of contaminated food products necessitates entry to food analysis facilities, resulting in significant expenses and time consumption. Due to these difficulties, financial backing from both the government and private sectors facilitated technological progress and contributed to the development of state-of-the-art portable testing instruments. The new portable devices can decrease the expense cost and offer better analysis of food. The device can also examine food samples of location without being taken to the laboratory for quality testing. These small devices can also recognize adulterants, pollutants, and allergies present in the food with UV, infrared, and other blend of sensors. In July 2023, Bia Analytical, an established leader in food authentication laboratories in the U.K., revealed its alliance with trinamiX, a specialist in advanced sensors. The purpose of this relationship is to introduce a portable testing solution that can effectively detect instances of food fraud. The testing gadget will be linked to an application, facilitating the provision of precise and instantaneous outcomes.

Rising Incidence of Food Adulteration to Drive Food Safety Testing Market Next 4-5 Years

The following are the key Food Safety Testing Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

In recent years, there has been a significant surge in food safety infractions and adulterations worldwide. Food companies are focusing more on the tracking every stage of production starting from its origin to its arrival on shelves due to the growth of food value chain. Nowadays, with the rise in uncertainty about food productions customers have also started questioning about the accuracy of the food products levels and integrity of packed contents. This has also raised worries about safety, product authenticity, and the quality of components. These issues contribute to the global reinforcement of rules and prompt major companies in the food processing industry to advocate for more effective monitoring of food safety testing.

Raising Prevalence of Foodborne Illnesses Driving Demand for Food Testing Equipment

The global food safety testing market is growing due to the rising cases of food related infections. The main reason for foodborne diseases is consumption of items that are rotten, contaminated, or infected with microorganisms like parasites and fungus. Furthermore, the presence of mycotoxins, heavy metals, and chemicals also plays a role in the increase of food borne disorders in humans. The rising number of events is greatly driving the demand for food testing equipment. The primary cause of the rise in foodborne illnesses within the food industry is the lack of awareness and knowledge among the workforce regarding modern technologies, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) systems, and quality control measures.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/food-safety-testing-market

Growing Consumer Awareness about Benefits of Food Safety Testing Boost the Market in the Next 10 Years

Today there are higher requests for transparent and dependable food safety processes as customers are constantly looking for information about the safety and quality of food. This has encouraged the food sector to focus on food safety. There is also immense pressure on food companies and sellers to apply strict food safety testing practices. They must also provide transparent and exact details about their products. The food safety testing market is anticipated to have continued expansion due to a shift in consumer behavior, as consumers increasingly value safety and quality when making food choices.

Latest Headlines Related to the Food Safety Market

In December 2023, Eagle Product Inspection introduced MAXIMIZER RMI. A unique solution for the poultry processing sector that focuses on hygiene. The product will also improve product flow but maintain better levels of safety.

On May 2023, SGS partnered with Eezytrace to improve its testing, inspection, and certification services. It has increased SGS's ability to provide complete quality assurance and compliance solutions.

In September 2023, Gold Standard Diagnostics Inc. introduced DNAllergen real-time PCR kits. The novel method allows for the identification of certain distinct allergens.

In September 2022, Romer Labs, unveiled its latest development in the AgraStrip Pro Allergen test kits. It has a new feature that can be used on the AgraVision Pro System. The improvement will promote efficiency, accuracy, and data management in allergy testing.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/food-safety-testing-market

Food Safety Testing can Maintain the Quality and Safety of Food Products

Food safety testing is vital in ensuring the quality and safety of the food manufactured in food and beverage processing facilities. Food safety testing is crucial for processed food businesses as it detects and eliminates any dangerous contaminants and poisons from food items. The demand for food safety testing will keep increasing to maintain food security as businesses like food processing and meat & poultry industry continue expanding. Furthermore, the food safety testing market has experienced substantial growth in order to mitigate the increasing rates of foodborne illnesses and facilitate the integration of the global food supply chain. In addition, the market is being driven by an increasing consumer awareness regarding food safety.

Related Report:

Internet Of Things (IoT) Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

