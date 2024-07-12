SINGAPORE, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 10, 2024



OKX Marketplace Collaborates with Lumoz to Give Away 800 Whitelist Spots for the Upcoming zkVerifier Node Sale



OKX Marketplace is excited to announce a collaboration with Lumoz to give away 800 whitelist (WL) spots for the upcoming zkVerifier node sale. This limited-time giveaway is designed to offer eligible participants an exclusive opportunity to become part of the innovative zkVerifier network within the Lumoz architecture.



To participate, entrants must complete specific tasks through the provided link before the giveaway ends on July 18. Tasks include following LumozOrg on X, reposting and liking their tweets, and ensuring they hold at least 0.005 ETH during the event period.



The zkVerifier network plays a crucial role in the Lumoz ecosystem by validating zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) generated by zkProver. This verification process ensures the correctness and validity of proofs submitted to the blockchain, thereby maintaining the trust and security of the system. An optimized verification process allows zkVerifier to handle proofs efficiently, reducing operational costs and gas consumption. Notably, 25% of Lumoz tokens will be allocated to zkVerifier nodes.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

