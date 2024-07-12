Cognitive Assessment And Training In Healthcare Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Cognitive Assessment And Training In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.33 billion in 2023 to $5.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to data explosion and complexity, growing it infrastructure complexity, demand for proactive issue resolution, automation for efficiency, rise of devops practices.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration with aiops, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, focus on explainable ai, enhanced predictive analytics, integration with edge computing.

Growth Driver Of The Cognitive Assessment And Training In Healthcare Market

The increasing incidence of dementia is expected to propel the growth of cognitive assessment and training in the healthcare market going forward. Dementia is a category of neurological disorders characterized by a decline in cognitive functions such as memory, thinking, problem-solving, language, and the ability to perform everyday activities. Cognitive assessment tools help detect early signs of cognitive impairment, which can be indicative of dementia, and are also used to monitor the progression of dementia and track changes in cognitive function over time. It can help healthcare providers adjust treatment plans and provide appropriate support as the disease progresses.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market include Signant Health Private Limited, Clario Inc., WIRB-Copernicus Group, WIRB-Copernicus Group, Tecsys Inc., Cognitivescale, Cogstate Ltd., Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd., MedAvante Inc., Terso Solutions Inc., CogniFit Inc., Akili Inc., BrainScope Company Inc., Cambridge Cognition Ltd., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, NeuroNation, Wysa Ltd., Brain Resource Company, CNS Vital Signs LLC, Brackets Inc., Happify Inc., Pear Therapeutics Inc., Total Brain Ltd., Fit Brains Ltd., Posit Science Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation.

Major companies operating in cognitive assessment and training in the healthcare market are focused on developing innovative products with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the accuracy and personalization of cognitive assessments, enabling more effective and tailored cognitive training programs for patients. Artificial intelligence in cognitive assessment and training in healthcare tools are AI-powered cognitive assessment tools utilized to provide personalized insights and deliver tailored cognitive training programs for individuals, optimizing cognitive health and well-being.

Segments:

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Technology: Pen And Paper Based Assessment, Hosted Assessment And Training Tools, Biometrics

3) By Application: Screening And Diagnostics, Clinical Trial, Brain Training, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of cognitive assessment and training in healthcare.

Cognitive Assessment And Training In Healthcare Market Definition

Cognitive assessment and training in healthcare refer to the processes and programs designed to evaluate, enhance, and maintain cognitive functions such as memory, attention, problem-solving, and decision-making in individuals. Cognitive training supports a person's mental abilities through brain stimulation, acting on brain plasticity, and increasing cognitive reserve.

