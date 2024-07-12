Dental Hygiene Instrument Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Dental Hygiene Instrument Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental hygiene instrument market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.91 billion in 2023 to $5.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing diabetes prevalence, patient preference for pen devices, rising awareness and education, increased adoption of injectable therapies, preference for self-administration.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dental hygiene instrument market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in type 2 diabetes cases, increasing preference towards convenience and portability, improved glycemic control, expanding geriatric population, government initiatives and healthcare policies.

Growth Driver Of The Dental Hygiene Instrument Market

The increasing prevalence of dental disorders is expected to propel the growth of the dental hygiene instrument market going forward. Dental disorders refer to a group of medical conditions and health issues that specifically affect the oral cavity, which includes the teeth, gums, tongue, lips, cheeks, palate, and other structures within the mouth. Dental hygiene instruments are used to prevent and treat dental disorders by removing plaque, tartar, and other debris from the teeth, maintaining oral health, preventing dental issues, and addressing existing problems.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dental hygiene instrument market include Johnson & Johnson, BASF SE, 3M Company, Medtronic PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Carpenter Technology Corporation, Royal DSM N.V., Carestream Health, Corbion N.V., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Biolase Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., A-dec Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. LLC, CAM Bioceramics B.V., Invibio Ltd., Biomatlante, Biomet Inc., Aap Implantate AG.

Major companies operating in the dental hygiene industry are focusing on the development of innovative products, such as Lexa Plus B sterilizers, to differentiate themselves in a competitive market. Lexa Plus Class B sterilizer with new, technologically enhanced assisting in maintenance equipment, providing further peace of mind for reprocessing and infection protection for a dental practice's workflow.

Segments:

1) By Product: Periodontal Probes, Dental Hand Instruments, Dental Handpieces, Tongue Deplaquing Tools, Air Polishing Systems, Prophy Angles, Dental Scalers, Mouth Mirror, Accessories and Consumables, By Usage: Disposable, Reusable

2) By Application: Oral Examination, Periodontal Care, Restorative Care, Scaling And Cleaning, Orthodontic Care, Fluoride And Sealant Application

3) By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Group Dental Practices, Ambulatory Centers, Academic And Research Institutions

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the dental hygiene instrument market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of dental hygiene instrument.

Dental Hygiene Instrument Market Definition

Dental hygiene instruments refer to tools specifically designed for oral hygiene procedures, dental cleanings, and the maintenance of oral health. These instruments are commonly used by dental hygienists and other dental professionals during routine dental check-ups, cleanings, and various dental procedures.

The main types of products in dental hygiene instruments are periodontal probes, dental hand instruments, dental handpieces, tongue deplaquing tools, air polishing systems, prophy angles, dental scalers, mouth mirrors, accessories, and consumables. A periodontal probe is an instrument in dentistry commonly used to evaluate the depth of the pockets surrounding a tooth to determine the presence and severity of periodontal disease. It has disposable and reusable usage and is used in oral examination, periodontal care, restorative care, scaling and cleaning, orthodontic care, fluoride and sealant application and end-users are hospitals, dental clinics, group dental practices, ambulatory centers, and academic and research institutions.

Dental Hygiene Instrument Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dental Hygiene Instrument Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dental hygiene instrument market size, dental hygiene instrument market drivers and trends, dental hygiene instrument market major players, dental hygiene instrument competitors' revenues, dental hygiene instrument market positioning, and dental hygiene instrument market growth across geographies. The dental hygiene instrument market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

