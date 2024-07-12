Submit Release
CE-LINK Launches its 200W Portable UPS Station Bringing On-the-go Fast Charging and Reliable Power Backup

CHINA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CE-LINK, Dongguan’s fastest rising tech company known for its cutting-edge consumer electronics and energy products, has finally announced the release of its newest innovation in portable power solutions, the 200W Portable UPS Station.

In addition to being a technological powerhouse, the recently released model is the pinnacle of portability and effectiveness in portable power. With its bidirectional topology, it can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours, and its clever internal air cooling system keeps the device operating at peak efficiency.

Product Highlights:
1. Uninterruptible Power Supply: This UPS station guarantees continuous power supply by having the ability to switch to backup power in less than ten milliseconds in the event of a power outage.
2. P-boost Function: When the power supply needs to drive high-power electrical appliances, the inverter will intelligently regulate the output power of the power supply to maintain a constant actual output power, ensuring that the electrical appliances can still operate reliably.
3. Flexible Charging Options: This device is compatible with a variety of electrical devices and has several output options, such as USB-A, USB-C, and automobile charge output.
4. Smart Power Management: Supporting both 50Hz and 60Hz systems, it automatically recognizes the input frequency and modifies the output frequency accordingly.

The product is also known for its reliability and longevity, which are ensured by the robust battery technology, which includes a LiFePO4 power battery with a high cycle life of 3000 cycles. A pure sine-wave AC output, which is essential for properly powering delicate electrical devices, is another feature of the 200W portable UPS station. Since it can be charged by solar panels, it's the perfect partner for outdoor activities and off-grid living.

In the words of the Product Manager at CE-LINK, “This new device provides a gateway to guarantee that your life is powered in any circumstance—reliable, efficient, and convenient—rather than just a technological advancement. No matter where you are, your world is always powered, thanks to CE-LINK's innovative portable UPS station.”

A strong product selection that satisfies international standards and more than 150 patents attest to CE-LINK's commitment to quality and innovation.

