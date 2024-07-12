Now Open - One Nature Mara River Lodge: Redefining Safari Luxury in the Serengeti

Submit Release
One Nature Hotels proudly announces the opening of One Nature Mara River Lodge, a new benchmark in safari luxury.

“Our lodge offers more than just ultra-luxurious accommodation; it promises a transformative journey through breathtaking landscapes and awe-inspiring wildlife,” says Hani Saliba.”
— Hani Saliba, CEO of One Nature Hotels.
TANZANIA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Nature Hotels proudly announces the opening of One Nature Mara River Lodge, a new benchmark in safari luxury. Nestled in the Northern Serengeti, just 30 minutes from Kogatende Airstrip, this stunning lodge offers front-row views of the Great Migration River Crossing.

Perched on a scenic hilltop, One Nature Mara River Lodge boasts six ultra-luxurious one-bedroom villas and a massive two- bedroom presidential villa. Each villa displays contemporary African colonial elegance, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors revealing sweeping views of the Serengeti.

Indulge in ultimate luxury with private heated pools, outdoor lounge areas, and three exquisite bathing options: an indoor and outdoor shower, a copper bathtub, and an ensuite bathroom. Eco-friendly features such as solar-powered air conditioners and in-room wood-burning stoves enhance the experience, blending comfort with sustainability.

For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the lodge offers nature-based wellness experiences, including serene spa treatments on private decks. Every detail is tailored to craft an unrivaled, all-inclusive safari adventure. Guests can enjoy exclusive daily game drives in open four and six-seater safari vehicles, soar above the savannah on hot air balloon safaris, and savor magical sundowners. Experience the wild up close with walking safaris, bush breakfasts, and dinners, and thrilling front- row seats to the dramatic great migration river crossings.

“Our lodge offers more than just ultra-luxurious accommodation; it promises a transformative journey through breathtaking landscapes and awe-inspiring wildlife,” says Hani Saliba, CEO of One Nature Hotels.

The rates start at USD 1653 in mid-season and USD 2240 in high season for a one-bedroom villa, USD 4595 in mid-season, and USD 6720 for a presidential family villa. The rates are inclusive of laundry, Wi-Fi, all meals, soft drinks, beers, premium wines, sparkling wines, spirits, cocktails with premium alcohol, daily game drives, and round-trip transfers from the Kogatende Airstrip.

Join us on this extraordinary journey as we embark on a new chapter in luxury hospitality with the opening of One Nature Mara River.

For more information: Bookings and Download Media Kit

About One Nature Hotels: One Nature is an ultra-luxury boutique hotel group in some of the world’s most exotic and thrilling destinations. Every destination offers 5-star luxury accommodations and nature-based adventures, complemented by upscale service, top-quality amenities, and a commitment to sustainability.

