TRAFFIC DELAY on US 50, in Grafton, Began Wednesday, July 10, 2024

There will be a traffic delay on US 50, from the intersection of US 119, to the end of the bridge, near the intersection of WV 310, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024, through Friday, July 19, 2024, for milling, paving, and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.

One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​