County Route 29, (Candy Creek Road), Randolph County, will have daily lane closures beginning Thursday, July 11, 2024

Page Content

County Route 29, (Candy Creek Road), Randolph County, will have daily lane closures from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning, Thursday, July 11, 2024, through Friday, August 2, 2024, beginning at milepost 5.0 ending at milepost 9.66, for paving. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles and United States Postal Services only; all other motorists are to expect delays or seek alternates routes such as County Route 40, (Dry Fork Rd).​​