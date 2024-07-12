WVDOH completes repairs to US 119 near Julian, explains how heat can damage road surfaces

On Wednesday, July 10, 2024, West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) road crews completed repairs on a section of US 119 near Julian that buckled due to excessive heat, within 24 hours of the damage occurring.
