"China, An Opportunity: Jiangsu Open and Welcoming": 2024 SHOW JIANGSU Photography Project Highlights Five "Trillion-Yuan Cities"

NANJING, China, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 SHOW JIANGSU Photography Project, hosted by the Information Office of Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, themed "China, An Opportunity: Jiangsu Open and Welcoming," recently invites journalists and professional photographers from 29 leading international media outlets. Over five days, they visited Nanjing, Changzhou, Wuxi, Suzhou, and Nantong - five cities each with a GDP exceeding one trillion yuan -to capture a fresh perspective on Jiangsu's high-level openness to the world and share China's development opportunities globally.



The final stop of the event, Nantong, is a coastal open city in China. Guided by the Belt and Road Initiative and the Yangtze River Economic Belt strategy, Nantong is striving to become a renowned city of modern industry in China. On the last day, the journalists and photographers explored the intelligent, eco-friendly full industrial chain smart factory in Hengli (Nantong) Industrial Park, observed the iterative upgrades of electric tools at Jiangsu Dongcheng Power Tools Co., Ltd., discovered the smart operations of the "2+2" terminal at Lyusi Port Area, and immersed themselves in the Tang Dynasty-style cultural industry project at Qitang City, experiencing the charm of open Nantong.

Throughout the journey, the journalists and photographers listened to vivid stories of Jiangsu, capturing the province's openness to the world and gaining a deeper understanding of Jiangsu and China. A journalist from the Dominican Republic was impressed by the manufacturing of tools in Nantong, stating, "Reporting on this topic could open a door to investors."

Since its inception in 2018, the "SHOW JIANGSU" photography project has invited journalists and photographers from over 80 leading international media outlets. The event has generated over 1,000 related reports from major international media, reaching nearly 400 million people worldwide.

