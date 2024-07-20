Vibrant’s Latest Release Promises to be a Resource-Rich Guide to Organizational Behavior

Front and back cover of Organizational Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (2nd Edition). Vic Clesceri, the author of Organizational Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. He has spent over 30 years leading people and he currently serves as an adjunct professor at two universities, where he teaches Organizational Behavior and Change Management

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers has released the second edition of Organizational Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Organizational Behavior Essentials) authored by Vic Clesceri, a distinguished expert in talent management and organizational development. This new edition, launched on July 7, 2024 presents a comprehensive and insightful exploration of fundamental concepts for professional growth and success. The book is now available for purchase on www.vibrantpublishers.com and Amazon.

In this book, Clesceri delves into the three levels of organizational behavior— individual, group, and organization—providing a thorough analysis of the theories and concepts that underpin each level. A notable addition to this edition is the detailed coverage of change management, offering strategies for leaders and teams to navigate and anticipate evolving dynamics in the workplace.

Drawing from his extensive 30-year career in mentoring and leading people, Clesceri emphasizes the significant shifts in the modern work environment. He notes, “Today’s work environment is technological, innovative, and multicultural, with diverse global teams working towards common goals. This book serves as a structured guide to address the complexities arising from these changes.”

The book also introduces a range of assessment tools designed to help organizations gain valuable insights into their personnel’s performance. These tools help identify key areas for improvement that will enable individuals and organizations to enhance their overall effectiveness. Denean Robinson, Instructor of Workforce Continuing Education, praises the book, stating, “Organizational Behavior Essentials will provide a strategic developmental framework for re-invigorating your employees to high-level success.”

Whether readers aim to enhance their performance, leadership skills, or management abilities, this book offers practical guidance applicable in real-world scenarios. It serves as a comprehensive toolkit for personal and professional development, making it an indispensable resource for anyone seeking excellence in the dynamic landscape of organizational behavior.

Organizational Behavior Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help new managers, career switchers, entrepreneurs, and students learn essential management lessons.

About the Author

Vic Clesceri has dedicated his career to mentoring and leading people for more than three decades. He has led individuals and teams across many industries, including food and beverage, dairy, pharmaceuticals, NGOs, education, and professional services. He is the Founder and Chief Sherpa of The Management Sherpa, a visiting Assistant Professor with Miami University’s Farmer School of Business, and an adjunct faculty member for Mount St. Joseph University’s Master of Science in Organizational Leadership program, where he teaches courses in Talent Management & Development, Organizational Behavior, and Change Management.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

