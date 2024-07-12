ADB, Australia, and Tonga Partner to Commission Climate-Resilient Wharf at Nuku’alofa Port

NUKU’ALOFA, TONGA (12 July 2023) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today joined the Governments of Australia and Tonga in a commissioning ceremony for Wharf 1, the latest milestone of the Nuku’alofa Port Upgrade Project.

Tonga Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku led the ribbon-cutting and plaque unveiling. The Prime Minister was joined by Minister for Infrastructure Sevenitini Toumo’ua, ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez, and Australian High Commissioner to Tonga Brek Batley.

“ADB deeply appreciates the partnership with the Government of Australia to support Tonga in undertaking this critical climate resilient infrastructure investment,” said Ms. Gutierrez. “This transformational project is making maritime transportation safer and more reliable from Nuku’alofa to the outer islands including extreme weather events and will boost Tonga’s connectivity to the region.”

“The Queen SIW connects Tonga to global trade. This milestone highlights the strong partnership between Australia, Tonga, and ADB, enhancing the port's resilience and sustainability,” said Mr. Batley, highlighting maritime infrastructure’s role as the backbone of island economies. “The Australian Government remains committed to investing in sustainable infrastructure, jobs, skills, and connectivity—in Tonga and across the Pacific—to ensure prosperity for communities and for generations to come.”

“The economic importance of Tonga’s ports for local industry, businesses and everyday life cannot be understated, and the Government of Tonga is pleased to be partnering with Australia and ADB to make these much-needed upgrades a reality and to do so with climate resilience as a key focus,” said Mr. Toumo’ua on the impact of the upgraded wharf for local communities.

The project, part of their ongoing commitment to rehabilitate, and upgrade Tonga’s transport infrastructure, has achieved significant achievements, including the completion of Phase 1 which includes constructing a mooring dolphin 1, mooring Dolphin 3, a berthing dolphin, rehabilitating Wharf 1, and developing pavement and other facilities such as stormwater, electrical, firefighting, and freshwater systems.

The project began in 2020 is funded by a $45 million grant from the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries. In 2023, ADB approved an additional $10 million grant, and the Government of Australia—through their Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific—contributed $20 million, $75 million in total. The Government of Tonga also contributed $8.5 million, bringing the total project value to $83.5 million.

