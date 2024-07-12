Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Sir Keir Starmer

CANADA, November 7 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Washington, D.C., United States of America.

Prime Minister Trudeau looked forward to working with Prime Minister Starmer, following his recent election, and both leaders welcomed the opportunity to advance shared priorities, including deepening our national security partnership, fighting climate change, upholding democratic institutions and the rules-based international order, and improving economic growth for people in Canada and the United Kingdom.

The prime ministers reiterated their unity and solidarity with Ukraine and its people as they continue to resist Russia’s ongoing war of aggression, including increased attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure. They discussed the global implications of Russia’s brutal and unjustifiable war, while underscoring President Zelenskyy’s efforts toward a just and sustainable peace. The leaders also commended the progress made by Ukraine as it continues on its path toward Euro-Atlantic integration.

The leaders expressed deep concern over the ongoing dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. They reiterated their support for the proposal for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza, and an enduring end to the crisis, with Israel’s security interests and the safety of civilians assured.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Starmer reaffirmed the strong bond between Canada and the United Kingdom and highlighted the importance of the Commonwealth as a forum to work together on pressing global issues. They also highlighted the importance of continuing to strengthen the NATO Alliance in its efforts to uphold global peace and security and agreed to remain in regular contact.