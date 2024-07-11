Governor Abbott Announces $10,000 Reward In Shooting Of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy

TEXAS, July 11 - July 11, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Suspect Added To Texas Department Of Public Safety’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of the person involved in the shooting of a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy and that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added the suspect to their 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.

“Texas is a law-and-order state, and the dangerous criminal who ambushed and murdered Harris County Sheriff Deputy Fernando Esqueda will experience the full weight of justice brought against him,” said Governor Abbott. “Our law enforcement officers selflessly risk their lives every day to serve and protect their fellow Texans. It’s crucial that our first responders know they will always have the full support of the State of Texas. I encourage Texans with information relating to this heinous crime to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online to bring this murderer to justice. Our prayers remain with the Deputy Esqueda’s family and his loved ones.”

Deputy Fernando Esqueda was ambushed while calling in the location of a suspect’s vehicle which was involved in an earlier incident. The deputy suffered multiple bullet wounds and was transferred to the hospital by fellow officers where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, Ronald Kent Palmer, Jr. is described as a black man who is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 250 pounds, with tattoos on his neck and right leg. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

In addition to the $10,000 from the State of Texas, Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of the suspect. To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information using one of the following methods:

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law. Fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. Texans should never try to apprehend a fugitive themselves.