Senator Sharif Street Lauds Passage of “Historic” 2024-25 Pennsylvania Budget

Philadelphia, PA, July 11, 2024 — Today, the Senate passed the 2024-25 PA Budget, which Senator Sharif Street (SD-3) lauded as “historic” in its investments in the people of Pennsylvania. Despite missed opportunities to increase the minimum wage, end cannabis prohibition, invest in paid sick leave, and expand funding for Whole Home Repairs, Senator Street expressed his overall satisfaction with the budget.

“I am proud to vote for a PA Budget that prioritizes the people of Pennsylvania, doesn’t increase taxes, and better reflects our moral responsibility to provide safety for our communities, meet every day needs, and provide a quality education for our students,” said Senator Street.

Education

Pennsylvania’s school funding system has been inadequate and unconstitutional, but this budget makes a significant down payment toward righting the wrongs that have impacted countless students across the commonwealth, including in Philadelphia. Over $1 billion is being added for Pre-K to 12 education, including:

$526 million increase for Ready to Learn

$285 million increase for Basic Education Funding

$100 million increase for Special Education

$100 million in new funding for Cyber Charter Transition

Senator Street praised investments in the Philadelphia School District and Career Technical Education stating that “a $220 million allocation for Philadelphia’s School District is significant, and the authorization of another $100 million for school infrastructure will allow us to address the aging and toxic school environments that continue to put our students and educators at risk. I have long advocated for increased funding of Career Technical Education to ensure our students have multiple avenues to post-secondary success. I’m proud to see investments of $30 million in Career Technical Education.

Higher Education

This budget permanently invests in Community Colleges ($277 million) and prioritizes funding to public institutions of higher education that seek to expand dual-enrollment programs. It also requires institutions to make financial aid counseling available to every student while establishing the Grow Pennsylvania Scholarship Grant Program within the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA).

Beginning in 2024-2025, PHEAA will be responsible for awarding grants up to $5,000 per academic year to Pennsylvania students who agree to work in the Commonwealth for 12 months for every year of the grant the student accepts. PHEAA will be required to conduct public outreach to traditionally underserved communities.

Overall, the budget allocates $35 million for PASSHE schools, a 6% increase from last year, and includes over $140 million for grants, scholarships, and other programs that will make higher education more affordable in Pennsylvania.

Community Safety

Investments in violence prevention groups have proven effective, as Philadelphia has seen the largest decline in gun violence nationwide following historic funding (FY22-23) of these programs. Senator Street, who has advocated for these increases including funding for Safe School Corridors called an additional $21.5 million in community safety funding ($85M statewide), “investments we know will save lives”, adding that “student safety is imperative to learning, and the allocation of $120 million for School Safety and Security are critical resources we can put toward providing better security to our students to and from school.”

Child Care Tax Credits

Starting in 2025, Pennsylvania businesses can receive a tax credit for helping employees with childcare costs. For every dollar an employer contributes to an employee’s childcare expenses, they can get back 30 cents in tax credits, up to $500 per employee. This new policy aims to make childcare more affordable for working families while encouraging employers to support their staff’s childcare needs.

Healthcare Affordability

Senator Street joined Governor Shapiro in signing policy to expand Telemedicine, bringing access to medical services to some of our most vulnerable communities. This budget also establishes the Affordability Assistance Program under the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority. People purchasing a health insurance plan on the exchange will receive financial assistance to cover the cost of the insurance based on their income.

“Together, we have taken significant steps forward in serving the people of Pennsylvania without increasing taxes,” said Street “we’ve made significant investments into education and building safer communities. This budget is an example of the good government can achieve when it works.”