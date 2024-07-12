Gov. Justice, WVDNR announce lottery opening for Twin Falls hunt and a chance to hunt with Whitetail Frenzy

"I'm thrilled to announce this lottery hunt at Twin Falls and to be part of providing an unforgettable experience for one lucky hunter," Gov. Justice said. "With gorgeous scenery, abundant wildlife, and incredible opportunities like this, West Virginia continues to be the best place in the world to go hunting." There are 15 spots on the Twin Falls lottery hunt, but only one grand prize winner will get to hunt with the Whitetail Frenzy TV film crew. They'll also receive a special prize package, including lodging at Twin Falls Resort. "I want to thank Whitetail Frenzy for partnering with the WVDNR to offer this extraordinary opportunity," WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. "This hunt not only highlights our state's natural beauty and abundant wildlife but also supports our efforts in promoting sustainable hunting practices and wildlife conservation." The lottery hunt is open to residents and non-residents, and applications must be submitted online at WVhunt.com. Hunters must use their existing Electronic Licensing and Game Checking System account or create one to apply. Once logged in, applicants must select “Enter a Lottery Drawing” and choose one of the available options. State Park Controlled Deer Hunt Lotteries

Gov. Justice and the WVDNR also announced dates and locations for controlled hunts at Beech Fork, Bluestone, Cacapon Resort and Twin Falls Resort state parks. Beech Fork State Park (Nov. 4–6 and Nov. 11–13)

Bluestone State Park (Nov. 4–6)

Cacapon Resort State Park (Nov. 6–8 and Nov. 13–15)

Twin Falls Resort State Park (Nov. 4–6 and Nov. 11–13) Applications are available starting July 15 and must be submitted online at WVhunt.com by Aug. 31. Hunters may apply for multiple hunts as an individual or as part of a group, but can only enter each hunt once. There is a $15 application fee for each entry. Class N/NN Deer Hunt Lottery

Applications to hunt in 12 limited permit areas during the 2024 antlerless deer season will also be available starting July 15. Hunters have until midnight on Sept. 6 to apply. Locations for these hunts include: Camp Creek State Forest

Greenbrier State Forest

Hillcrest WMA

National Forest Land (Pocahontas County)

Public Land (Randolph County)

Boone County

Clay County (South Portion)

Greenbrier County (North Portion)

Kanawha County (North Portion)

Kanawha County (South Portion)

Nicholas County

Webster County Hunters who receive a permit may hunt antlerless deer on private and public land in the 12 limited permit areas on the following dates: Oct. 24-27

Nov. 25 to Dec. 8

Dec. 12-15

Dec. 28-31 West Virginia hunting regulations apply to all controlled hunts. All hunters 15 and older must have a valid West Virginia hunting license, unless legally exempt from purchasing a license. To learn more about lottery hunts or to purchase a hunting license, visit WVdnr.gov/wv-lottery-hunts.