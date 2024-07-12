Italy presents Jewels of Italy at SIJE 2024 to mark the strengthening of trade ties between Italy and Singapore
Strengthening Singapore’s jewellery hub status, and boosting Italian and European exports to Singapore and the ASEAN regionSINGAPORE, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This morning, Italy officially opened its first-ever dedicated Italian Pavilion at the 19th edition of the Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) at the Sands Expo Convention Centre, located at the iconic Marina Bay Sands Singapore. This initiative is made possible under the auspices of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, underscoring Italy’s commitment to fostering strong business relationships and enhancing commercial ties in Singapore and the region.
The official opening ceremony of the Italian Pavilion was graced by Guest of Honour Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; His Excellency Mr. Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei; and Mr Giorgio Calveri, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Singapore.
The unveiling of the Italian Pavilion represents an important milestone in fostering bilateral trade ties between Italy and Singapore, especially in the jewellery industry. The launch also fomented Singapore’s jewellery hub status and boosted Italian and European exports to Singapore and the larger ASEAN region.
The Italian Pavilion is designated as a grand highlight at SIJE 2024, featuring a contingent comprising 14 renowned master jewellers from Italy. These artisans are showcasing their stunning collections, and demonstrating the exquisite craftsmanship and innovative designs that Italian jewellery is famous for. This initiative is made possible under the auspices of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), reflecting Italy's commitment to fostering strong business relationships and enhancing commercial prospects in Singapore and the region.
At SIJE 2024, there will also be other Italian brands that have consistently showcased their exquisite collections in past years, such as Leonori, Massimo Raiteri, Ora d'Italia (comprising nine brands), and Zydo. This brings the total number of Italian brands present at SIJE 2024 to more than 20.
To facilitate access to the region for all the Italian companies, ITA is bringing 19 buyers scouted by the various ITA offices in the region, including Australia, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. These buyers will be connected to the Italian jewellery companies under the Italian Pavilion for further business opportunities and networking.
SIJE 2024, considered Singapore’s most prestigious and longest-running jewellery show in the region, is hosting more than 300 brands from 28 countries. The inclusion of the Italian Pavilion adds a touch of European flair and sophistication to the highly anticipated show, providing a platform for Italian jewellers to connect with discerning buyers and jewellery lovers from across the region.
Opportunities for made-in-Italy jewellery in Singapore and the regional jewellery market
According to a January 2024 report(1) by Euromonitor International, the sales of jewellery are unlikely to decline even amongst inflationary pressures and tax increases. Jewellery is projected to continue growing in both retail volume and current value terms, despite the expected economic slowdown due to various macroeconomic factors.
According to the Trade Data Monitor, Italy's jewellery exports reached remarkable heights in 2023, making Italy the second-largest jewellery exporter to Singapore within the European Union Countries. Italy's legacy of exceptional jewellery design, coupled with the growing demand for its creations in the Singapore market, is a testament to the unparalleled quality and authenticity of its products.
“Italy's unwavering commitment to excellence in the jewellery industry and its deep connection with the discerning tastes of the Singaporean market are well-known. Italy's legacy of exceptional jewellery design, coupled with the growing demand for our creations in the Singapore market, is testament to the unparalleled quality and authenticity of our products. In 2023, Italy's jewellery exports reached remarkable heights, making Italy the second-largest jewellery exporter to Singapore within the European Union Countries,” said Mr Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei.
The Italian Trade Agency, in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will be organising an Italian Pavilion and an Italian Lounge, designed to serve as sophisticated backdrops for high-impact B2B meetings between Italian and Singaporean companies, as well as businesses from the broader region. These interactions will not only enhance commercial prospects for Italian companies but also solidify Italy's presence in Southeast Asia's burgeoning luxury market.
Key Highlights at the Italian Pavilion at SIJE 2024:
• Displaying exquisite Italian creations – The dedicated Italian Pavilion (booth N01-N18) will feature collections from 14 esteemed Italian master jewellers, each offering a range of pieces from meticulously handcrafted gold necklaces to finely cut gemstones. Each piece is a testament to Italy's legacy of exceptional jewellery design and craftsmanship, reflecting Italian product excellence and authenticity to visitors and buyers.
• Promotion of commerce and business building – The setting up of an exclusive Italian Lounge on the exhibition floor of SIJE 2024 complementing the Italian Pavilion to provide a venue for high-impact B2B meetings. These personalised, face-to-face meetings are designed to encourage stronger commercial ties between Italian and Singaporean companies and businesses from the larger ASEAN region.
According to Mr Calveri, “The Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) epitomises the convergence of global luxury and innovation. Italy's presence highlights our longstanding commitment to setting the standard in jewellery design, blending heritage and tradition with contemporary flair.” He added, “We invite you to explore the artistry and sophistication that define Italian jewellery. Let us seize this opportunity to forge new connections, share insights, and celebrate the passion that drives our industry forward.”
(1) https://www.euromonitor.com/jewellery-in-singapore/report#
-END-
Photos Download Link:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/dhy9eh3d531mfoms5ltby/AGqxk9faX8QSny0BIFHuhg0?rlkey=bryiehbh4elmzqv85ahyyrmw9&st=ysgsp8xs&dl=0
Photos Credit: Italian Trade Agency (ITA)
About the Italian Trade Agency (ITA):
ITA - Italian Trade Agency is the Governmental agency that supports the business development of our companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy.
With a motivated and modern organization and a widespread network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses. Using the most modern multi-channel promotion and communication tools, it acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy in the world.
Website: https://www.ice.it/en/
For further information, please contact The Rainmaker Marketing Group:
Nalini Naidu
Principal Publicist
nalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sg
Mobile: 9633-3198
Dean Johari
deanjohari@therainmaker.com.sg
Office: 6475-8368
Mobile: 9697-4464
Diana Loh
dianaloh@therainmaker.com.sg
Office: 6479-3733
Mobile: 8228-5941
Felicia Koh
feliciakoh@therainmaker.com.sg
Office: 6479-3733
Mobile: 8686-3955
Released by The Rainmaker Marketing Group on behalf of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA)
Nalini Naidu
The Rainmaker Marketing Group Pte Ltd
email us here