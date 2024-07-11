New B.C. coastal marine strategy supports resilient communities, economies, ecosystems

CANADA, July 11 - Wilfred Cootes, Chief Councillor of Uchucklesaht Tribe and president of the Maa-nulth Treaty Society —

“The Maa-nulth First Nations appreciate the work with our treaty partner the past few years on development of a coastal marine strategy. Our culture, economies and well-being are linked to the ocean and it is critical that all governments work together to help restore balance to coastal marine ecosystems. We look forward to continued work with British Columbia on the priorities and actions set out in the coastal marine strategy.”

Marilyn Slett, president of the Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative —

“B.C.’s coastal marine strategy is an important step forward for our precious coasts and oceans. It is both an ambitious set of goals and actions to promote resilience for people and nature, and an inspiring model of collaborative policy development. First Nations across the Great Bear Sea were pleased to contribute to the coastal marine strategy and we look forward to continuing our work with the Province of B.C. to advance our shared priorities for healthy seas and healthy communities.”

Hugh Braker, president of the First Nations Fisheries Council of BC —

“As First Nations, coastal environments have been a central part of many of our values, cultures, teachings and food systems since time immemorial. The significant threats posed by climate change, including droughts, atmospheric rivers, flooding and wildfires, have underscored the urgency of this work. The development of this strategy is an important step in tackling these challenges and recognizing the legal rights of First Nations people.”

John Henderson, vice-president of the First Nations Fisheries Council of BC —

“I’ve spent my whole life on the water. As First Nations people, we are working to ensure that our oceans are healthy and remain plentiful, so that our children and their children have the opportunity to harvest and practise their culture. The coastal marine strategy is one way we can come together with First Nations and the Province to develop collaborative approaches that protect our waters and in turn, our livelihoods, for generations to come.”

Kelly Greene, Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries and Aquaculture —

“British Columbians have told us they want more action to steward our coastal marine resources. The Province’s first coastal marine strategy delivers a comprehensive plan for supporting our coastal communities and ecosystems over the long term. I look forward to continuing working with coastal First Nations, communities and stakeholders to bring the strategy to life.”

Jim McIssac, managing director, Commercial Fishing Caucus —

“Investing in B.C.’s coastal marine strategy is absolutely vital to our fisheries, our coastal communities, our maritime cultures, our rural economies, and indeed the well-being of our entire province. The creation of this coastal marine strategy presents a new opportunity to build local, integrated and collaborative decision-making along our coast, one that builds on local knowledge and addresses the needs of local harvesters and rural coastal communities for generations to come.”

John McEwen, vice-chair, board of directors, Metro Vancouver —

“Living on the west coast bestows us with immeasurable ecological, cultural and economic benefits, and we all have a role to play in protecting the ocean. Metro Vancouver provides regional-scale services like liquid-waste management, drinking water and regional parks, which are closely tied to a healthy marine environment, and we applaud the Province’s efforts to ensure that local governments are included in developing legislation that will better protect the coastline.”

Kate MacMillan, conservation director, ocean program, Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society BC —

“This first-ever strategy addresses gaps that have left nature vulnerable, setting us on a new path that facilitates collaboration for vibrant coastal ecosystems and communities. We’re happy to see a coastal marine strategy led by the Province and coastal First Nations that incorporates feedback from people living across the coast of B.C. We’re hopeful that it can navigate us through the rising threats of climate change, protect and restore coastal habitats, and advance meaningful Indigenous leadership within coastal governance.”

Debbie Haggard, vice-chair, board of directors, Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District —

“The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District has many residents whose livelihoods are intricately connected to healthy marine ecosystems for work, recreation and cultural purposes. The release of the coastal marine strategy reflects a valued commitment to collaboration between provincial, local and First Nations governments for a more sustainable approach to manage marine resources in British Columbia.”

Georgia Lloyd-Smith, staff lawyer, West Coast Environment Law —

“We are thrilled to see the Province release B.C.’s first-ever coastal marine strategy that lays out an ambitious blueprint for the coast. With threats compounding along the coast, from pollution to habitat loss and sea-level rise, B.C. urgently needs a unified plan to fill existing gaps and address important coastal issues. The coastal marine strategy – developed with First Nations and informed by feedback from up and down the coast – provides long-term guidance to uphold Indigenous governance and ensure marine life and coastal communities get the future they deserve.”

Chloé Dubois, co-founder and executive director, Ocean Legacy —

“The coastal marine strategy is a historical achievement that exemplifies true community collaboration and reconciliation with First Nation people. Ocean Legacy looks forward to advancing and implementing this critical work together to preserve and restore the coastal marine environment for present and future generations.”