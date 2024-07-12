Governor Newsom honors fallen Vacaville Police Officer Matthew Bowen

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Vacaville Police Department Officer Matthew Bowen:



“Jennifer and I join the loved ones, friends and colleagues mourning the loss of Officer Matthew Bowen, who was tragically killed while on duty today. We are grateful for the many brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities. Officer Bowen’s service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.”



Officer Bowen, 32, passed away today from major injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle while initiating a traffic stop. The incident is under investigation.



Officer Bowen joined the Vacaville Police Department in June 2023. He previously served as an Officer with the Concord Police Department. Officer Bowen is survived by his wife, two sons, parents and brother.



In honor of Officer Bowen, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.