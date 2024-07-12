Sen. Hensley, Rep. Doggett, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grants for Giles County Libraries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Joey Hensley, State Rep. Clay Doggett, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grants totaling $19,161 for libraries in Giles County. Specifically, the Ardmore Public Library will receive $4,272 to help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors and Wi-Fi hotspots. Additionally, the Giles County Public Library has been granted $14,889 to assist with digital literacy instructors, Wi-Fi hotspots, and internal internet connections.

“Public libraries provide critical support for education, workforce development, and community engagement,” said Sen. Hensley. “The grants provided to our libraries will help them maintain and enhance their ability to serve the diverse needs of the community.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Libraries are incredible assets to our communities that provide access to valuable information and technology,” said Rep. Doggett. “These grants will ensure they are best equipped to meet the needs of visitors. I congratulate the libraries on receiving these grants and look forward to the positive impact these investments will have in Giles County.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Hensley and Rep. Doggett for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the communities these facilities serve.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

