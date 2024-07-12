Sen. Hensley, Rep. Warner, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grants for Marshall County Memorial Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Joey Hensley, State Rep. Todd Warner, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced a Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant totaling $5,361 for the Marshall County Memorial Library. The funds will help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots at the facility.

"This financial support will significantly enhance the capacity of our local libraries to serve our residents," said Sen. Hensley. "Libraries are indispensable hubs of knowledge, culture, and community. Ensuring they are well-funded is essential for the continuous growth and development of our society."

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“The Wi-Fi hotspots purchased by this grant will make internet access available to more members of our community,” said Rep. Warner. “This investment will ensure the Marshall County Memorial Library is best equipped to meet the needs of citizens in today’s growing digital world. I appreciate the library staff who work diligently to make it all possible.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Hensley and Rep. Warner for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this facility serves.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

