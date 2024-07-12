Sen. Walley, Rep. Capley, Rep. Haston, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grant for Hardin County Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Page Walley, State Rep. Kip Capley, State Rep. Kirk Haston, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced a Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant totaling $3,971 for the Hardin County Library. The funds will help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots and internal internet connections at the facility.

“The roles our public libraries play in shaping outcomes within our community cannot be overstated,” said Sen. Walley. “This grant will enhance efforts to continue providing essential programs and resources that enrich the lives of citizens of all ages.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Public libraries are valuable assets that promote literacy and help bridge the digital divide in our communities,” said Rep. Capley and Rep. Haston in a joint statement. “This funding will ensure the Hardin County Library is best equipped to meet the growing needs of citizens. We look forward to the positive results this investment will have in our area.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Walley, Rep. Capley, and Rep. Haston for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this facility serves.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###