Sen. Bowling, Rep. Bricken, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grant for Coffee County Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Janice Bowling, State Rep. Rush Bricken, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced a Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant totaling $3,932 for the Coffee County Manchester Public Library. The funds will help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots at the facility.

"These grants will ensure that our libraries can offer Wi-Fi hotspots, expanding digital access to all members of our community," said Sen. Bowling. "In an increasingly connected world, providing reliable internet service is critical, and this funding will help bridge the digital divide for more of our citizens."

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“It is important that residents have access to essential online resources for education, work, and other aspects of their daily life,” said Rep. Bricken. “This grant will provide Wi-Fi hotspots for visitors to use at the Coffee County Manchester Public Library. I congratulate everyone who helped secure this investment for our community.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Bowling and Rep. Bricken for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this facility serves.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

