Showtime Smartwatch Sets New Standards with Ultra Wideband and Extended Reality Integration
HONG KONG SAR, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month, Google's Pixel 3 watch surprised everyone by combining an Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip with a brighter 2000-nit display. However, it is not the only smartwatch to feature this technology. Showtime Watch, an emerging smartwatch developed by Hetaro Labs, had already disclosed in its June 2025 developer blog that it would also incorporate UWB chips. As UWB chip integration in smartwatches becomes an emerging trend, it is essential to understand what a UWB chip is and how it will facilitate interesting use cases for these devices.
1) What is a UWB Chip?
A UWB chip serves two primary functions.
First, it enables more precise device tracking and positioning, making it easier to locate lost or misplaced smartwatches. UWB enables highly accurate indoor and outdoor positioning, with centimeter-level accuracy, which is not supported by the traditional GPS.
Second, and more importantly, UWB chips facilitate device-to-device connections, allowing users to control multiple devices, such as computers, televisions, smart furniture, IoT devices, and even Tesla vehicles, using just their smartwatch.
For Google’s Pixel 3 and Showtime Watch, this breakthrough in human-machine interaction has the potential to transform how we interact with electronic devices in the coming decade.
2) Extended Reality and UWB Chip: A Game-Changing Combination
With a Showtime Watch, one can take the UWB chip integration a step further by combining it with a gesture identification system capable of recognizing over 10 predefined gestures, as well as custom gestures set by users.
This combination of Internet of Things (IoT) and Extended Reality, driven by a gesture control system, brings the futuristic technology seen in movies like Iron Man closer to reality. Users can now play PS5 games on their TV without a controller, or simply wave their hand to summon their Tesla, which will automatically approach and open its doors.
The Showtime Watch aims to become a Jarvis-like assistant that can help users work with other devices, just like in the Iron Man movies.
3) The Team Behind Showtime Watch
Despite being the first product from Hetaro Labs, the Showtime Watch has a strong team backing its development.
CEO Ben Crox brings over 20 years of experience in the IoT field, having explored various methods of machine interaction, including brainwave control. CTO Jim Huang is an initial contributor to the Android and LXDE operating systems, and has spoken at multiple COSCUP and FOSDEM conferences, showcasing the team's technical expertise. Additionally, tech advisor and chairman Pat Chan, CEO of Borqs, a company behind successful smartwatches like the Fossil watch, ensures top-quality manufacturing for the Showtime Watch. With a price under $500 (at its current pricing of 3 $SOL), the Showtime Watch offers impressive cost-effectiveness.
4) Embracing the Punk Spirit
In line with CEO Ben Crox's belief in cryptography and the cyberpunk spirit, the Showtime Watch can only be purchased using $SOL, the cryptocurrency of the Solana Blockchain. Crox believes that blockchain technology is crucial for ensuring user data ownership in the upcoming AI era, and has thus tied the watch's value to $SOL. Purchasing the watch also requires users to find a referral code on Twitter, positioning the Showtime Watch as a product for tech enthusiasts and early adopters. The watch is expected to be delivered in Q1-Q2 2025, at which point its quality will be put to the test.
As the smartwatch industry continues to evolve, the integration of UWB chips and extended reality technology, as seen in the Showtime Watch and Pixel 3, marks an exciting new chapter. These innovations have the potential to redefine how we interact with our devices and the world around us, bringing us closer to the futuristic visions we've seen in science fiction.
Showtime PR Department
Hetaro Labs
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
YouTube