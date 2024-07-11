Manchin, Committee Consider Nominee for Deputy Secretary of the Interior

Washington, DC – The U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Joe Manchin (I-WV) held a hearing to consider the nomination of Shannon A. Estenoz to be the Deputy Secretary of the Department of the Interior. Chairman Manchin highlighted the critical role the Deputy Secretary plays in overseeing responsible energy and minerals production on and conservation of our public lands.

During the hearing, Chairman Manchin questioned Ms. Estenoz about the importance of strengthening American energy independence.

“We are producing more gas, oil, solar, storage— everything that we have done; but it can't happen for us to be independent unless we start mining our own critical minerals, unless we’re able to get leases on lands that we basically know have plentiful resources that we should be extracting as we transition,” Chairman Manchin said. “The Ukraine war made it all so evident that the United States of America must be this leader and should be the leader and they are depending on it in the rest of the world. Do you believe it's in our interest to improve our energy independence?”

“Yes I do, Mr. Chairman. American energy is good. American energy independence is critical as we address the climate crisis, and it's important as we address the climate crisis in an attempt to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It's important as we seek to secure affordability and reliability for the American people. It's important for our national security,” Ms. Estenoz answered.

Chairman Manchin also asked the nominee if she would speak truth to power to uphold the law.

“Do you feel comfortable speaking truth to power to your superiors that you answer to when they’re going a different direction and you know it’s not within the laws or what should be done?” Chairman Manchin asked. “We need somebody who will say ‘these are the facts, this is the law, we should be following it.’”

“I will tell you that in my 30-year career in Florida, I have never shied away from sharing my opinion but I know that being effective in that regard means being a credible person and a thoughtful person and a careful person about the knowledge that you’re imparting and so the short answer is, ‘yes.’ I think the Administration and I think all of you deserve me, if I’m confirmed as Deputy Secretary, to speak frankly and truthfully,” Ms. Estenoz replied.

Finally, Chairman Manchin spoke about the Department's significant and unnecessary delays in performing environmental analyses for all types of energy projects and asked Ms. Estonez whether the Department’s permitting process diminishes our energy security.

“According to the Counsel of Environment Quality, from 2010 to 2018, the Interior's environmental impact statements averaged five years to get to a record of decision. Five years to just make a decision, which is absolutely horrible. This is a problem for all types of energy, including the ones this Administration wants to transition to. To give you an example, according to a 2023 study by Stanford University, two-thirds of all solar projects requiring an environmental impact statement are litigated and half of all renewable projects are canceled – more than any other type of energy project. So it doesn't behoove anybody for an agency not to be efficient in giving results quickly, giving us direction and making sure that we can follow through. Do you believe that we need more permitting reforms? Do you believe that [our permitting process] right now is hindering all of us?” Chairman Manchin questioned.

“I’d say there’s a lot to be done on permitting. First, let me say [this] about the National Environmental Policy Act: it's a very important body of law. We know that NEPA is an important part of making sure that we are able to initiate projects and protect important resources in the process. But we also know that NEPA takes longer, often, than any of us want it to take or that it should take,” Ms. Estenoz said.

“I have been a customer of permit programs before. I have spent time talking to the regulating industry and folks who are coming to us with permit requests. I have sort of distilled down, ‘What are the pillars of customer service when it comes to permitting?’ It feels to me that projects need consistency, they need transparency, they need predictability and they need timeliness,” Ms. Estenoz added.

To watch a video of Senator Manchin’s opening remarks, please click here.

To watch a video of Senator Manchin’s questioning, please click here.

###