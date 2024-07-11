Griffin Global Asset Management Serves as Advisor to Bain Capital on its Pending Strategic Investment with MRO Holdings

Submit Release
DUBLIN, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRO Holdings Inc. (“MROH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aircraft maintenance solutions for the global commercial airline industry, announced that it has agreed to a strategic minority investment from Bain Capital to support the Company’s ongoing development and expansion of customer-centric initiatives. Financial terms of the private investment were not disclosed and the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Based in Panama with customer maintenance facilities in El Salvador, Mexico, and the United States, MROH is one of the leading MRO providers in the Americas, performing approximately 10 million hours of aircraft maintenance and modifications for commercial airline customers annually. The MROH Group of Companies’ existing management team, led by Greg Colgan, will continue to lead the business alongside its existing investment partners, the Kriete family and Caoba Capital.

A press release is available with additional information on the transaction.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aviation leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of professionals works closely with airlines, manufacturers, maintenance providers, and financiers to deliver innovative capital solutions globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com

Investor Inquiries               

James Moriarty                       
Head of Investor Relations
jmoriarty@griffingam.ie 		Media Inquiries

Lauren Groom
lgroom@griffingam.com

