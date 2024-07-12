New Partnership Between Corc Yoga Wellness Tools & MyWellCo Events for Top Tier Brands Like Nike, Marriot and KPMG

A Corc Yoga and MyWellCo Event for Nike at Hotel Bel-Air

Ensures that Wellness Activations Align With Earth-First Practices

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June marked the launch of a new partnership between Corc Yoga and MyWellCo, two pioneering brands committed to revolutionizing wellness in the event and hospitality industry. Their first two collaborations were with Nike, hosting 25 C-Suite leaders at Hotel Bel Air followed by Marriott International, hosting top sales leaders from all brand portfolios at the AC / Moxy in downtown Los Angeles. Corc Yoga mats were used to facilitate morning wellness activities such as sunrise breath of fire + vibrational stretch using best-in-class facilitators and biohacking products.

This partnership brings together Corc Yoga's eco-friendly, sustainable yoga mats made from the climate change fighting champion that is Portuguese cork and MyWellCo's innovative wellness solutions, aiming to include strategic brand partners into events to create higher-value experiences.

By incorporating Corc Yoga's high-quality, PVC-free mats into various group movement offerings, MyWellCo events are not only promoting sustainability but also ensuring a healthier and more mindful authentic experience for participants as a whole.

Together, Corc Yoga and MyWellCo are set to elevate wellness experiences, increase engagement, strengthen connections, prevent travel burnout for event attendees, and make corporate events healthier for both people and the planet.

One of the planet’s biodiversity hot spots, Portuguese cork forests remove 14 million tons of C02 from the atmosphere each year and are fire retardant and renewable since cork bark needs to be removed from the tree every 9 to 12 years or the tree stops growing.

Ali Krupnik, the Founder and Chief Wellness Officer of MyWellCo, combines nearly 15 years in the luxury events and hospitality space with expertise as a certified health and wellness coach. Krupnik has worked with top-tier clients such as Goop, Poosh, Nike, JP Morgan Chase, KPMG, The Wall Street Journal, and Remedy Place. Ali's expertise in curating trend-driven, tech-forward wellness touchpoints—from elevated morning wellness activities to wellness lounges and NA cocktails – aligns perfectly with Corc Yoga's mission to provide sustainable and health-conscious products to the hospitality and wellness industries.

Christine Moghadam, the founder of Corc Yoga, works with family-owned cork producers in Portugal and local artisans to create their renewable, all-natural mats, blocks, backpacks, massage balls, purses and even dog mats. Together Corc Yoga and its Portuguese cork industry partners have made a commitment to follow the principles of sustainable practices, fair wages, zero waste, and giving back.

According to a 2024 statement by the World Economic Forum (WEF), “Climate risk is societal as well as economic, disproportionately impacting the most marginalized and vulnerable and exposing the businesses to risk.” WEF encourages business leaders to “build a strategic response to mitigate the impacts of climate change on their people and bottom line.”

“Taking proactive steps to embrace products that fight climate change is a choice,” explains Corc Yoga founder, Christine Moghadam. “Partnering with companies like MyWellCo helps us ensure that better options for wellness tools are front & center with top brands.”

