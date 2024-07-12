Sen. Crowe, Rep. Hill, & Secretary of State Hargett Announce TOP Grant for Johnson Co. Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State. Sen. Rusty Crowe, State Rep. Timothy Hill, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced a $3,011 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant for the Johnson County Public Library System. The funds will cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots and internal internet connections.

“This critical grant funding ensures citizens can connect, learn, and grow at our local library,” said Sen. Crowe. “We are excited for the future of the Johnson County Public Library, thanks to the increased resources provided by these funds.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Libraries provide access to many valuable services and materials that residents rely on daily for success,” said Rep. Hill. “This grant will ensure the Johnson County Public Library is best equipped to meet the needs of the public while also strengthening technological skills in our community."

This grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Crowe and Rep. Hill for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “These grants enhance efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this facility serves.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

