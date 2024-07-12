Sen. Rose, Rep. Hurt, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grant for Lauderdale County Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Paul Rose, State Rep. Chris Hurt, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced a Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant totaling $3,638 for the Lauderdale County Library. The funds will help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors and Wi-Fi hotspots at the facility.

“Public libraries play a pivotal role in supporting education and access to information,” said Sen. Rose. “These grants will empower the Lauderdale County Library to continue its vital work in serving the community.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“The Lauderdale County Library is a valuable asset to our community,” said Rep. Hurt. “This grant will ensure it can continue to provide access to a variety of important materials and services. I congratulate the library on receiving these funds and appreciate the dedicated staff who make it all possible.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Rose and Rep. Hurt for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this facility serves.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###