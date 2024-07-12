MINDFUL HEALING MENTAL HEALTH CLINIC OPENS SECOND LOCATION IN MANALAPAN, NJ

Mental Health Services Now Offered by Mindful Healing in Manalapan

MANALAPAN, NY, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindful Healing is excited to announce the opening of its second mental health clinic in Manalapan, New Jersey. This expansion aims to provide accessible, high-quality mental health services to a broader community, reinforcing Mindful Healing’s commitment to comprehensive and compassionate care.

The new clinic in Manalapan offers a wide range of services, including psychiatric assessments, medication management, and personalized therapy sessions. These services are designed to meet the needs of individuals of all ages, from adolescents to seniors, and address various mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, and more.

"Opening a second location allows us to reach more individuals in need of mental health support," said Allison Devlin, Board Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. "Our team is dedicated to providing patient-centered care that focuses on the overall well-being of each individual."

The Manalapan clinic features state-of-the-art facilities and a team of highly trained professionals who specialize in different therapeutic approaches, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT), and Family Therapy. This ensures that each patient receives tailored care that suits their specific needs.

Mindful Healing’s new location also emphasizes the importance of accessibility. The clinic is conveniently located and offers flexible scheduling options, including evening and weekend appointments, to accommodate the busy lives of their patients. Additionally, the clinic accepts various insurance plans, including Medicaid, to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder access to necessary mental health care.

Commonly Asked Questions about Mindful Healing’s Services:

What types of therapy are available at the Manalapan clinic?

Mindful Healing offers a variety of therapeutic approaches to meet the diverse needs of its patients, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT), Family Therapy, and Solution Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT).

How can I schedule an appointment at the new Manalapan location?

Scheduling an appointment is simple. You can visit our website, call our office, or use our online booking system to find a time that fits your schedule.

Does Mindful Healing accept insurance?

Yes, Mindful Healing accepts a variety of insurance plans, including Medicaid, making it easier for more individuals to access mental health services.

What conditions do you treat at Mindful Healing?

We treat a wide range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, ADHD, and more. Our comprehensive approach ensures that each patient receives personalized care tailored to their unique needs.

What should I expect during my first visit?

During your first visit, you will undergo a thorough psychiatric assessment to help us understand your needs and develop a personalized treatment plan. Our goal is to make you feel comfortable and supported throughout your journey to better mental health.

Mindful Healing’s approach to mental health care is holistic, considering the mental, emotional, and behavioral aspects of each patient. This ensures a well-rounded treatment plan that not only addresses symptoms but also promotes overall well-being. The clinic's team of professionals includes psychiatrists, psychologists, and licensed therapists, all committed to providing the highest standard of care.

The Manalapan clinic also offers group therapy sessions and workshops designed to provide additional support and education to patients and their families. These sessions cover various topics, including stress management, coping strategies, and mindfulness techniques, helping individuals build a strong foundation for long-term mental health.

This new location reflects the organization’s ongoing dedication to improving mental health outcomes and providing compassionate, comprehensive care to those in need.

About Mindful Healing Mindful Healing is a leading provider of mental health services in New Jersey, offering a range of treatments including psychiatric assessments, medication management, and various forms of therapy. With a focus on patient-centered care, Mindful Healing strives to support the mental, emotional, and behavioral health of its patients through innovative and compassionate approaches.