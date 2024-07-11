Relief Available Through Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Following Recent Flooding

SANTA FE, N.M. – Those impacted by recent flooding in San Miguel County may be eligible for relief through the FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office (“Claims Office”).

Large-scale wildfires can alter ground conditions and increase the risk of flooding; individuals impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire (“fire”) and living within the burn scar are at greatest risk. Flood damage directly related to the 2022 fire is compensable if an individual does not have flood insurance or is not fully compensated through their flood insurance. The Claims Office legally cannot duplicate benefits and therefore can only compensate for damages and other expenses that are not already covered through insurance.

“Because the recent flooding is a cascading impact from the 2022 fire, anyone affected by the flooding should know that there are resources available,” said Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations for the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. “First, if you have flood insurance, you will need to work with your insurance provider to access the benefits of your policy. If you do not have flood insurance, are partially covered, or your flood insurance has not yet taken effect, you should work with the Claims Office to either begin a Claims Office claim or pursue additional compensation through an existing Claims Office claim to receive compensation for damages from the floods.”

Those experiencing cascading impacts who opted into flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), paid for by the Claims Office, should begin their insurance claim through the NFIP by visiting https://www.floodsmart.gov/how-do-i-start-my-flood-claim or calling the NFIP at 800-638-6620. If the policy is not yet in effect due to the thirty-day waiting period, individuals may contact their Claims Office Navigator to receive compensation through the Claims Office.

Anyone who has experienced flood damages not fully covered by insurance should work with the Claims Office to begin a claim or update an existing Claims Office claim for compensation. If a claimant has already closed a Claims Office claim, they can contact their Navigator to re-open the claim for new damages directly related to the fire and subsequent flooding.

Community members who have not previously worked with the Claims Office are reminded that the deadline to submit a Notice of Loss to begin a Claims Office claim for recent flood damages and/or other damages directly linked to the 2022 fire is November 14, 2024, as outlined by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act passed by Congress.

Community members are also encouraged to contact their Navigator to discuss additional compensation options for risk reduction and mitigation activities.

“The Claims Office is committed to ensuring community members receive the help they need to protect themselves against current and future cascading events related to the 2022 fire,” said Mitchell. “Individuals are encouraged to take advantage of risk reduction funding through the Claims Office to receive compensation for flood barrier installation, utility elevation, home floodproofing, and other projects to mitigate against future cascading events.”

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to start a Claims Office claim if they have not already. Questions and concerns can be addressed by calling your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133. Per the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act, the deadline to submit a Notice of Loss is November 14, 2024. The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act provides that compensation through the Claims Office is not taxable income and will not impact eligibility for other federal benefits including social security or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid $926.7 million to claimants.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.