Second Book Release of Social Media Personality and Radio DJ Quinn Alexander

I'm little and still learning but, I hope my book 'Franky Teaches the Alphabet' inspires you to learn, too.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belmont City Press LLC is thrilled to announce the release of "Franky Teaches the Alphabet," the second book by social media personality and radio DJ Quinn Alexander. Following his successful premier offering (Smelling Colors), Quinn’s latest creation combines education and fun, making it a perfect gift for young learners and corgi enthusiasts and can be found at FrankyTeaches.com. To celebrate the launch, the book will be available at a special introductory price of 40% off for the first day.
— Francis Magellan "Franky," the Corgi
"Franky Teaches the Alphabet" introduces young learners to the magic of the ABCs with the help of an adorable 9-month-old corgi. This educational coloring book is packed with alphabet-themed pages and letter tracing activities designed to entertain and educate.
Each page features fun and engaging illustrations, from 'A' for apple to 'Z' for zebra, making learning an interactive and joyful experience. With Franky by their side, children will enhance their creativity and handwriting skills through playful pages that stimulate their minds.
Ideal for preschool and early elementary kids, this corgi-themed coloring book is a delightful way to introduce the alphabet, blending the joy of coloring with educational benefits. Perfect for ages 3-5, it’s a fantastic addition to any young learner’s collection, especially those who adore corgis.
Features:
- 26 alphabet-themed coloring pages
- 13 a-MAZE-ing pages of fun
- Cute and engaging illustrations
- Perfect for kids ages 3-5
- Enjoyment for every Corgi lover
About the Author Quinn Alexander:
Quinn Alexander was born and raised in Oceanside, California. Known for his early start in talking at just nine months, Quinn’s love for entertaining was apparent from a young age. He engaged in plays, singing, and humor, captivating family and friends alike. At 23, Quinn found his true passion in radio broadcasting, which led him to various parts of the country. Today, he is a successful radio host and content creator based in Virginia, sharing his life with his four-legged best friend.
About Franky the Corgi:
Francis Magellan, affectionately known as Franky, was born on September 14, 2023, and adopted on November 19, 2024. Franky is a Pembroke Welsh Corgi with a lively personality and a love of "snackies", especially those with peanut butter. His owner, whom he adoringly refers to as "the Giant One," is none other than Quinn Alexander. Franky’s big heart and even bigger personality shine through in every aspect of his life.
A Note from Franky:
"Hi friends! I'm Franky the corgi, and even though I'm little and still learning, I hope my book 'Franky Teaches the Alphabet' inspires you to learn, too. I had so much fun making it, and I hope you have just as much fun coloring and tracing the letters with me!"
Join us on July 12th for the exciting release of "Franky Teaches the Alphabet." Take advantage of the special launch day price and bring home this delightful book that combines education and fun. Watch your child’s love for learning flourish as they color and trace their way through the alphabet with Franky the corgi. This kids' coloring and tracing book is the perfect addition to any young learner's collection, offering endless joy and educational value. Once you have a copy in hand, head over to realspecsappeal.com for all your "merch" needs.
About Belmont City Press: Belmont City Press LLC (BCP) is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. BCP works with entrepreneurs and salespeople to centralize their expertise, positioning them as go-to experts in their niche. BCP offers courses, coaching, workshops, publishing, and PR services. Their online program, BelmontCityPressUniversity.com, helps people write their book in 21 days. Looking to LAUNCH or PROMOTE your business? Let us help, visit LaunchOrPromote.com.
