Marter for Congress Calls Out Underwood for Failing to Protect U.S. Citizens’ Votes from Foreign Interference
This sheds a new light on my opponent’s immigration policy. Instead of securing our border, they are hoping the flood of illegals will flood the ballot boxes too and re-elect her and Joe Biden.”OSWEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Marter, Republican Nominee for Congress in Illinois’ 14th District, released a statement today on Democrat opponent, Lauren Underwood’s vote against the SAVE Act, which passed in the House on Wednesday with bi-partisan support.
The SAVE Act or Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, requires people to prove citizenship before voting. This simply enforces what the Constitution is clear on. As the Library of Congress website states, “to vote in a presidential election today, you must be 18 years old and a United States citizen.”
USA.gov, the official guide to government information and services states, “Non-citizens, including permanent legal residents, cannot vote in federal, state, and most local elections.”
“Lauren Underwood voted ‘No’ on this bi-partisan bill that would protect the vote of U.S. Citizens from foreign influence in our elections,” said Marter.
“This sheds a new light on my opponent’s immigration policy and why she and her party are comfortable with the invasion we’re seeing. Instead of what they should be doing, which is securing our border, they are hoping the flood of illegals will flood the ballot boxes too and re-elect her and Joe Biden.”
“Lauren Underwood continues to turn her back on the hard working members of the middle class, whose jobs are being taken away but a flood of illegal immigrants coming in, while straining resources and taking tax dollars from U.S. Citizens needing assistance. That includes many homeless veterans and people in marginalized communities. Now, she wants to take away their votes too, while ignoring the Constitution to cling to political power, given to her by a failed administration. It’s shameful.”
“When voters fill out their ballots, I want them to remember that Lauren Underwood failed to protect their vote by voting against American Citizens and against the bi-partisan SAVE Act.”
This is yet another point of evidence of the already well-documented claim that Lauren Underwood is one of the most radical members of Congress, voting against Liberty, 98% of the time, according to her Liberty Score at Conservative Review.
“Voters may not agree with me on 100% of the issues,” said Marter, “but you’d be hard pressed to find a single person in the district as radical as Lauren Underwood or who has one of the worst voting records in all of Congress.”
“The people of the 14th District and all across American need to know that Lauren Underwood failed to protect their votes from foreign influence for the sake of her own political power. There’s just no other way to look at it. That’s why she needs to be replaced and one of the many reasons I’m running.”
Jim Marter is the 2024 Republican Nominee for US Congress (IL-14) to replace his opponent, Democrat Lauren Underwood. More information about his campaign, stances on the issues and growing list of endorsements may be found at www.marter4congress.us.
