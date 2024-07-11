Submit Release
CEO's Ownership of PHX Energy Services Corp. Increases Above 10%

CALGARY, Alberta, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John M. Hooks announces that, on today's date, as a result of repurchases by PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX") of common shares ("Common Shares") under its normal course issuer bid (the "Transaction"), his percentage ownership of the issued and outstanding Common Shares has increased over 10%.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, Mr. Hooks owned or controlled 4,706,376 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of PHX. As a result of the Transaction, Mr. Hooks' ownership has increased to 10.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. No Common Shares were purchased or sold by Mr. Hooks concurrent with the Transaction. Mr. Hooks may increase or decrease his shareholdings in PHX in the future depending on market conditions and other circumstances.

For additional information please see the Early Warning Report in relation to the Disposition which has been filed by Mr. Hooks on PHX's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting:

PHX Energy Services Corp.
John Hooks
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 543-4466


