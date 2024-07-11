7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit takes charge of Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center

LANDSTUHL, Germany –

The 7450th Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD) Det 64 relinquished authority of the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC) at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) to the 7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD) Det 2, during a transfer of authority ceremony July 8.

The DWMMC is responsible for tracking all patients being evacuated from Combatant Commands (COCOMS) and serves as the permanent link between the combat theater and continental United States medical facilities. The DWMMC originated from the LRMC Patient Administration Division Aeromedical Evacuation (PADAE) office.

The transfer of authority ceremony was officiated by U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Ted Brown, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center commander.

“It is an absolute pleasure to celebrate an outstanding commander, and for that matter, team, in Col. Enrique Luna and the 7450th Medical Operational Unit,” said Col. Brown. “This team hit it out of the park. And it is in no small part due to the leadership of Col. Luna and Sgt. 1st Class Hector Angulo. During their tenure over the past nine months, this team received over 200 inbound flights, processed the evacuation of 1,143 service members from three continents, and returned nearly 350 of those patients back to duty in their respective theaters. They integrated across all LRMC’s service lines and streamlined patient regulating functions, thereby increasing efficiency, and improving patient care.”

The 7450th Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD) Det 64 based out of Aurora, Colorado, arrived at LRMC in October 2023. Over the course of the nine-month deployment to Germany, the unit provided health assessments, immunizations, lab services, and behavioral health services to ensure thousands of deploying and redeploying personnel were physically and mentally fit to return to duty.

“It’s hard to believe that our nine months serving here in Germany have quickly come to an end,” said Col. Enrique Luna, commander of the 7450th Medical Operational Readiness Unit. “But those nine months were spent serving at the best regional medical center and on the best legacy mission carried out by units of the U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command, hands down. I want to thank Col. Brown and Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas for making us part of the LRMC family from the get-go and for always showing committed support to our detachment and to our mission.”

Assuming control of the LRMC Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center from the 7450th is the 7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD) Det 2 based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

“It is my privilege to accept responsibility for the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center here at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center,” said Lt. Col. Stacey Rodriguez, commander of the 7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit. “Over the next nine months, the 7451st will support our nation’s deployed war fighters, identify, and capitalize on opportunities to refine processes and develop ourselves, and deliver safe, quality care. Our presence today is a testament to our dedication, resilience, and sacrifice to serve when called upon. The histories of the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center are both unique, and quite frankly, special in the support of three geographic commands that serve nearly half of the world. Through humility, empathy, and a deep sense of purpose we will overcome every obstacle, meet every patient need, and return home with a renewed sense of having contributed to Army Medicine’s most foundational mission – to conserve the fighting strength.”