Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,744 in the last 365 days.

Blade Air Mobility Announces Date for Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, “Blade” or the “Company”), will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Rob Wiesenthal, Blade’s Chief Executive Officer, and Will Heyburn, Blade’s Chief Financial Officer, and will include a question-and-answer session for call participants.

To join the live call, please register here. Upon registration, a dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call.

An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/ or by registering at the link here. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility provides air transportation and logistics for hospitals across the United States, where it is one of the largest transporters of human organs for transplant, and for passengers, with helicopter and fixed wing services primarily in the Northeast United States, Southern Europe, and Western Canada.  Based in New York City, Blade's asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure and proprietary technologies, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition from helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility that is both quiet and emission-free. 

For more information, visit www.blade.com.

Contacts
For Media Relations
Lee Gold
press@blade.com

For Investor Relations
Mathew Schneider
investors@blade.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Blade Air Mobility Announces Date for Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more