RIDOH Recommends Closing Kingston's Camp and Camp Hoffman and Re-opening Governor Notte Park Beach

RHODE ISLAND, July 11 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Kingston's Camp and Camp Hoffman on Larkin Pond in South Kingstown due to high bacteria counts. RIDOH also recommends reopening Governor Notte Park Beach in North Providence for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at https://health.ri.gov/beaches

