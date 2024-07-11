Submit Release
Nexus Industrial REIT Mourns the Death of Trustee Louie DiNunzio

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT (“Nexus” or the "REIT") (TSX: NXR.UN) is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Board Trustee Louie DiNunzio on June 1, 2024, and offers its sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Mr. DiNunzio served on the Nexus Industrial REIT Board of Trustees with distinction since October 2021. He chaired the Governance, Compensation, and Nominating Committee.

Mr. DiNunzio was an expert in operations, finance and governance in the real estate industry, and his contributions as a Trustee were greatly valued. The Board highly respected and appreciated the extensive experience that he brought to the boardroom table. He was also a great mentor to the REIT’s executives, offering counsel and advice freely.

Louie will be greatly missed by the Directors, executives, and all employees of Nexus Industrial REIT who benefited from having worked with him.

The Board will be looking to fill the vacancy and will be evaluating candidates in due course.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 119 properties comprising approximately 13.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For further information please contact:

Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or
Mike Rawle, CFO at (289) 837-2650.


