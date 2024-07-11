Annual Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer Appreciation Day Picnic set for August 3 at Stonewall Resort

Page Content

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) are pleased to announce the Annual Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer Appreciation Day Picnic, set for Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The event is dedicated to honoring the invaluable contributions of volunteers who commit their time to picking up litter alongside West Virginia's highways.





The daylong celebration starts at 9 a.m. with bingo, children's games and other activities. Volunteers wishing to participate can register by emailing DEP.AAH@wv.gov or calling 1-800-322-5530.





A complimentary lunch, catered by Stonewall Resort, will be served at noon. The afternoon program will feature the presentation of the Annual Adopt-A-Highway Awards and the announcement of the 2024 Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer of the Year. Additionally, volunteers who have served for 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years will be honored with lapel pins and a special Adopt-A-Highway safety vest indicating their years of dedicated service.





Adopt-A-Highway volunteers remove over 230,000 pounds of litter from state highways each year. In 2023, nearly 6,000 volunteers from over 500 organizations ensured that more than 2,000 miles of West Virginia roads remained litter-free. The efforts of these volunteers have provided the state with labor cost savings valued at over $1.4 million.





"Adopt-A-Highway volunteers are the backbone of our efforts to keep West Virginia's roads clean and beautiful," said WVDEP Adopt-A-Highway coordinator Chelsea Runion. "Their hard work not only makes our state look great but also brings our communities together and shows real care for the environment. We're so thankful for their dedication and the huge difference they make every day."







More information on the Adopt-A-Highway program is available on the WVDEP website





