3DTeleprint.com Launches Kickstarter Campaign Aimed At Revolutionizing 3D Printing Technology

The Wingman from 3DTeleprint empowers designers and operators to grow and monetize their businesses with innovative 3D printing solutions. Join our Kickstarter!

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3DContingency, LLC, DBA 3DTeleprint.com, a leader in the 3D printing industry, is excited to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign aimed at transforming the 3D printing landscape.

This campaign is designed to expand access to advanced 3D printing technology across a variety of industries including design, manufacturing, healthcare, and more.

3DTeleprint.com offers a robust platform that bridges the gap between designers, operators, and users. Our innovative system allows designers to upload their creations, operators to handle the printing process, and users to purchase high-quality 3D-printed products with ease.

By streamlining these processes, we are making 3D printing more accessible and efficient for everyone involved.

Key Features of 3DTeleprint & the Wingman:

* Seamless Design Uploads: Designers can easily upload and protect their 3D models on our platform, ensuring their intellectual property is secure.

* Efficient Print Management: Operators can manage print requests and utilize the Wingman hardware for streamlined and efficient printing.

* User-Friendly Marketplace: Users can browse and purchase a wide variety of 3D-printed products, all facilitated by our intuitive platform.

* Monetization Opportunities: Both designers and operators can generate income by leveraging our platform. Designers can sell their 3D models, while

operators can offer printing services, creating a thriving ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Empowering Industries with 3DTeleprint.com:

* Design and Manufacturing: Our platform supports designers and manufacturers by providing a seamless way to bring innovative designs to life, from prototyping to final production.

* Healthcare: 3D printing is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by enabling the production of custom medical devices, implants, and anatomical models, enhancing patient care and medical research.

* Consumer Goods: Users can explore a diverse range of 3D-printed consumer products, from personalized gifts to everyday essentials, all available through our marketplace.

* Education and Research: The platform offers valuable resources for educators and researchers looking to incorporate 3D printing into their projects or classroom.

"We are thrilled to launch our Kickstarter campaign and bring the benefits of 3D printing to a wider audience," said Hassen Alhandy, CEO of 3DTeleprint.com. "Our platform and Wingman hardware are designed to simplify and enhance the 3D printing process, making it accessible and beneficial for designers, operators, and users across various industries. Importantly, our platform offers unique monetization opportunities, allowing both designers and operators to generate income and build their 3D printing businesses."

Kickstarter Campaign Details:

Backers of the Kickstarter campaign will have the opportunity to support the development of 3DTeleprint.com and receive exclusive rewards, including early access to the platform, discounts on Wingman hardware, and exclusive virtual design workshops.

Join us in revolutionizing the 3D printing industry by supporting our Kickstarter campaign. Visit our Kickstarter page to learn more and become a backer today.

For more information about 3DTeleprint.com and our Kickstarter campaign, please visit 3DTeleprint.com or email info@3dteleprint.com.

