Glendale Farmers Market Hosted by Hispanic Restaurant Association Every Saturday

Hispanic Restaurant Association Farmer's Market

At the newly opened Glendale Farmers Market, visitors experience a vibrant blend of local culture, fresh produce, and international flavors.

GLENDALE, COLORADO, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hispanic Restaurant Association proudly announces the recent opening of the Glendale Farmers Market, a weekly event bringing together the local and international community every Saturday at 4601 East Kentucky Avenue. Located in the heart of Glendale near Infinity Park, the market promises a rich array of fresh, locally sourced produce, artisan goods, and a tapestry of cultural experiences, all with free and ample parking available.

The market was created as more than just a place to buy fresh food; it's a destination for experiencing the diversity and vibrancy of Glendale's community. Supported by the Hispanic Restaurant Association’s extensive network, the market features a unique entrepreneur ecosystem that enhances the traditional farmers market setup. “Each vendor is handpicked through personal interviews to ensure they align with our values of community support and food diversity,” says a John Jaramillo, President of the HRA and Glendale Farmers Market. This ensures a selection of products that truly represent the local spirit and quality.

Starting from its inauguration on May 25th, the market has quickly become a cultural hub, reflecting the area's rich heritage. "What makes our market stand out is the inclusion of all cultures — it’s a melting pot of traditions ranging from Swiss to French, South African, Mexican, Brazilian, and Columbian with a strong representation of vendors, from European to Latin America,” Jaramillo added. The market also plans to introduce various health and wellness activities, including yoga and wellness workshops, to enrich community interaction and engagement throughout the fall season.

Going forward, the Glendale Farmers Market - hoping to be known as the Foodies Farmers Market - aims to extend into the fall to maximize the harvest season’s potential and continue providing a platform for local businesses and cultural exchange. Families can also look forward to weekend outings with additional attractions like puppet shows, crafts, and face painting for children. Food, culture, and community can flourish together at the Glendale Farmers Market.

For more information on upcoming events and vendor details, visit https://www.glendalefarmersmarket.com/

About the Hispanic Restaurant Association: The Hispanic Restaurant Association (HRA), founded just over three years ago, focuses on the educational and professional elevation of the Hispanic community across a multigenerational spectrum. Unlike traditional associations, HRA emphasizes hands-on support and development for back-of-the-house operations and local community initiatives, including the Glendale Farmers Market. For more information, please contact John Jaramillo at John@hranational.org or call 720-290-7184.