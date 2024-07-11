Elutia to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, July 18

Submit Release
SILVER SPRING, Md., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 12:35 p.m. ET (9:35 a.m. PT).

Presentation Date: Thursday, July 18, 2024
Presentation Time: 12:35 p.m. ET (9:35 a.m. PT)
Webcast: Click here

Following the presentation, Elutia management will also participate in 1x1 investor meetings. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting may contact IR@elutia.com.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

