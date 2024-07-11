Elutia to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, July 18

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 12:35 p.m. ET (9:35 a.m. PT).



Presentation Date: Thursday, July 18, 2024

Presentation Time: 12:35 p.m. ET (9:35 a.m. PT)

Webcast: Click here

Following the presentation, Elutia management will also participate in 1x1 investor meetings. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting may contact IR@elutia.com.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

