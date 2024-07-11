Salvation Army Delivering Hot Meals and Prayer to Hurting Texas Communities After Hurricane Beryl

Dallas, Texas (July 11, 2024) – The Salvation Army delivered hot meals to thousands of hungry Texans on Wednesday in communities impacted by Hurricane Beryl in and around Houston. Large-scale Salvation Army feeding operations are up and running, providing much-needed food and relief to residents left without power and dealing with the intense summer heat.

Sixteen mobile feeding units were loaded with food and stocked with water and ice before heading out to begin meal distribution around lunchtime in multiple locations in Houston, Pasadena, Cleveland, Liberty, Wharton, West Columbia and more. Hot meals are prepared by onsite field kitchens operated by Southern Baptist partners, loaded onto Salvation Army mobile feeding units, and delivered into communities by trained disaster staff and volunteers.

“The fact that so many people have been without power makes this a particularly challenging situation. Not only are they unable to cook food, but they also can’t keep anything refrigerated and have lost everything in their freezers,” said Alvin Migues, Emergency Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army in Texas. “Add to that frustration the extreme heat and humidity and you have very difficult circumstances. The Salvation Army team is working tremendously hard to get warm, nutritious food out to those in need, along with a cold bottle of water, a smile, an encouraging word and a prayer.”

Trained Salvation Army staff and volunteers deploy for up to 14 days at a time during disaster response. Dedicated Emotional and Spiritual Care staff are an integral part of the team, and their specific job is to listen and pray with those who come for assistance. “Our staff and volunteers are experienced at working under difficult conditions. They are committed to helping individuals and families experiencing crisis and are ready to listen and pray with anyone they meet,” said Migues.

Mobile feeding units and trained disaster teams from San Antonio, New Braunfels, Victoria, Kerrville, Granbury, Bryan/College Station, Conroe, Freeport, Beeville, Lubbock, Texas City and Wichita Falls have been deployed to the Houston area. Six additional response units and eleven trained disaster volunteers from the neighboring Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Division of The Salvation Army are providing additional support. In Galveston, The Salvation Army is providing meals and practical support to the community and city as crews work to restore power on the island.

Feeding operations on Thursday will take place in the following locations:

Shephard Community Center, 10251Main Street, Shephard

Ollies Bargain Outlet, 1711 East Houston Street, Cleveland

New Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 6051 Vasser Rd, Houston

Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston

Almendarez Community Center, 10918 Bentley Street, Houston

Houston Refinery, 751 95th Street, Houston

Shady Village Manufactured Home, 2304 Wichita Street, Pasadena

Wichita Mobile Home Park, 2201 Wichita Street, Pasadena

Jack Hartle Building, 318 San Jacinto Street, Liberty

Independence Hall Apartments, 6 Burress St, Houston

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 4812 Bennington Street, Houston

County Shelters in Conroe

Salvation Army Northwest Corps, 12507 Windfern Road, Houston

20730 Idle Glenn Roadway, New Caney (Neighborhood)

Patton Village City Hall, 16940 Main Street, Splendora

Plum Grove Community Center, 1680 County Road 2549, Cleveland

12922 Becklin Lane, Houston

Kennedy Elementary School, 10200 Huntington Place Drive, Houston

Coldspring VFD, 20 Hill Ave, Coldspring

Brazoria County - Roaming in Freeport and Lake Jackson

Matagorda County - Palacios PD 405 Commerce St, Palacios

Wharton County - Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N Fulton St, Wharto

Brazoria County - Holiday Lakes Government Office, 195 N Texas Ave, Holiday Lakes and West Columbia City Hall 512 E Brazos Ave, West Columbia

Brazoria Fire Department, 202 N Brooks St, Brazoria

Link to map of serving locations: Beryl - SAL Houston Area Serving Locations (batchgeo.com)

The Salvation Army has served 14,158 meals, 1,266 meal boxes, 12,760 drinks, 4,598 snacks, and made 1,711 Emotional and Spiritual Care contacts since service began on Tuesday, July 9 in affected communities across Houston and SE Texas.

For the latest information please go to www.disaster.salvationarmy.org and watch for regular updates on our social media pages at www.facebook.com/salvationarmytexas/ and www.twitter.com/salarmytx. To make a donation go to www.helpsalvationarmy.org.

