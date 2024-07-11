H.R 620 would require the National Institutes of Health to prepare annual estimates of the costs of research conducted under the National Alzheimer’s Project Act. Those estimates would be submitted to the President for review and transmittal to the Congress. Because the agency already provides such information, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 620 would have no additional effect on the federal budget.
H.R. 620, Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act
