Governor Cooper Commutes the Sentence of Four People in North Carolina Prisons and Grants Pardons to Four Others

NORTH CAROLINA, July 11 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of four people in North Carolina and granted pardons to four others. The commutations and pardons follow an intensive review of cases, including the circumstances of the crimes, length of the sentences, records in prison, and readiness to reenter communities successfully after prison. Pardons are awarded to those persons who have made exceptional strides since completing their sentence, including examining any service to the community. One of the commutations follows a recommendation by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board, which the Governor established to review petitions from people sentenced to prison after crimes committed while they were under the age of 18.

All of the clemency actions followed review by the Office of Executive Clemency, the Office of General Counsel and the Governor.

“Ensuring thorough review of cases while taking executive clemency action is a responsibility I take seriously,” said Governor Cooper. “We carefully consider recommendations made by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board to commute sentences for crimes committed by minors. All of these individuals are deserving of clemency and we will continue to work to protect our communities and improve the fairness of our criminal justice system.”

The Juvenile Sentence Review Board recommended the commutation of the sentence of:

Kareem Phifer, 45, who has served nearly 30 years in prison for his involvement at age 15 in two armed robberies, during which several older individuals kidnapped and one sexually assaulted a victim. Mr. Phifer, despite being one of the youngest participants, received the longest sentence. The Juvenile Sentence Review Board recommended this commutation. While incarcerated, Mr. Phifer has been selected as a speaker to guide at risk youth, earned his GED, and participated in numerous self-improvement and vocational programs. His sentence was commuted to time served. Mr. Phifer’s projected release date would have been in September 2030.

Read the Order.

The three additional people who received commutations are Josiah Deyton, Andrew Deyton, and Jonathan Koniak. These three men were each convicted of eleven counts of armed robbery and one count of conspiracy for their participation in the robbery of Ridgeview Presbyterian Church in 2008. Mr. Josiah Deyton was also convicted of one count of felonious larceny. They each received sentences of 53-71 years for these crimes. They have each served 16 years.

Josiah Deyton, now 34, was 18 at the time of the crimes. While incarcerated, Mr. Deyton has remained infraction free and worked as a recreation clerk. He has also been an avid participant in the New Leash on Life dog training program and earned his GED. His sentence was commuted to time served. Mr. Deyton’s projected release date would have been in 2061.

Andrew Deyton, now 35, was 19 at the time of the crimes. While incarcerated Mr. Deyton has demonstrated good behavior and worked diligently, including sewing uniforms for the state ferry system. He has also received several certificates. His sentence was commuted to time served. Mr. Deyton’s projected release date would have been in 2061.

Jonathan Koniak, now 36, was 20 at the time of the crimes. While incarcerated, Mr. Koniak has participated in a number of classes and vocational training programs including horticulture, computer technology, industrial sewing, and manufacturing. He has also worked as an apprentice in the manufacturing unit and a canteen operator. His sentence was commuted to time served. Mr. Deyton’s projected release date would have been in 2061.

Read the Order for Josiah Deyton.

Read the Order for Andrew Deyton.

Read the Order for Jonathan Koniak.

The four people who received pardons are:

Walter Bryson, III, 51, who was convicted in Henderson County of two counts of misdemeanor larceny in 1991 and common law robbery in 1997. Mr. Bryson was 17 and 24 years old when the offenses were committed. Mr. Bryson has operated a successful business and served his community as a firefighter and first responder for many years. He has been promoted to captain and earned the Medal of Valor for his firefighting.

Shavona Corbin, 51, who was convicted of Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Manufacturing Cocaine, Maintaining a Place for the Keeping of Controlled Substances, and Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Manufacture, Sell/Deliver Cocaine in 1997 in Cumberland County. Ms. Corbin was 23 at the time of the offenses. Ms. Corbin has worked as a nurse in Fayetteville since 2015. She also works with two non-profits, one where she assists patients who are working to get sober and one where she helps children with psychiatric issues.

Paul Cree, 63, who was convicted of common law robbery in Surry County in 1979. Mr. Cree was 16 years old when the offense was committed. He has worked in the nursing profession for many years.

Artimus Quick, 38, who was convicted of a DWI in Buncombe County. Mr. Quick was 21 years old when the offense was committed. Since his conviction, Mr. Quick received multiple graduate degrees and served in the United States Army, where he was deployed to Puerto Rico, Poland, Germany, and Kuwait. Mr. Quick received the Army Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.

Read the Order for Walter Bryson.

Read the Order for Shavona Corbin.

Read the Order for Paul Cree.

Read the Order for Artimus Quick.

﻿###