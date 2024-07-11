Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation Partners with the ACGME on Macy Catalyst Awards

New York, NY, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation is pleased to announce that it is partnering with the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) on the Catalyst Awards for Transformation in Graduate Medical Education. The Catalyst Awards support projects that enhance the clinical learning environment and improve the experience of residents and fellows in one of the three priority areas supported by the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation: promoting diversity, equity, and belonging; increasing opportunities to learn in and from high-performing interprofessional teams; and preparing future health professionals to navigate ethical dilemmas.

For the third cycle of the Catalyst Awards, the Foundation and the ACGME will provide selected projects up to $100K over 18 months. Successful proposals will design, implement, and evaluate innovative strategies to equip learners with tools, skills, and approaches to help them thrive in the clinical learning environment. The first two completed cycles have already demonstrated the potential of these awards to make positive changes within their specific learning environments, as well as to develop important models that can be used by other programs and institutions.

“The partnership with the ACGME is invaluable for both the Macy Foundation and Catalyst Award winners,” said Macy Foundation President Dr. Holly Humphrey. “Their support will further strengthen this important initiative and provide awardees with exceptional professional resources and opportunities to enact innovative approaches to improve the clinical learning environment on behalf of our learners.”

“As an accreditor, the ACGME recognizes the critical role the clinical learning environment plays in shaping the next generation of physicians,” said ACGME President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP. “The Macy Catalyst Awards provide an exceptional opportunity to generate positive change, foster innovation, and improve the overall experience for residents and fellows. Supporting these projects furthers our shared vision with the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation to prepare physicians of the future and improve public health.”

To learn more and apply through the application portal, visit the Macy Foundation website.

ABOUT THE JOSIAH MACY JR. FOUNDATION

Since 1930, the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation has worked to improve health care in the United States. Founded by Kate Macy Ladd in memory of her father, prominent businessman Josiah Macy Jr., the Foundation supports projects in three priority areas: promoting diversity, equity, and belonging; increasing collaboration among future health professionals; and preparing future health professionals to navigate ethical dilemmas. It is the only national foundation solely dedicated to improving health professions education. Visit the Macy Foundation’s website at macyfoundation.org and follow on Twitter at @macyfoundation and LinkedIn @Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation.

ABOUT THE ACGME

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of approximately 13,393 residency and fellowship programs and 905 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 162,644 resident and fellow physicians in 146 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's Mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians' education through advancements in accreditation and education.

Susan Holub Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education sholub@acgme.org