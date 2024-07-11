Headed to the mountains? Tips for stream fishing in Utah this summer

Salt Lake City — While there are a lot of great reservoirs and ponds where you can fish in Utah, the Beehive State also offers some excellent stream and river fishing. An added bonus for heading into the mountains to fish is that you can also escape the heat! If you are planning any stream or river fishing this summer, here are a few things to know.

Where to go

When it comes to fishing opportunities, Utah offers everything from really small streams to larger rivers, and the experience will vary based on the size of the water. Anglers will find a variety of options for excellent stream fishing in the Uinta Mountains in the northeastern corner of the state and in the streams of Boulder Mountain in the southern part of Utah. Both mountain areas are rated as Blue Ribbon Fisheries, which provide Utah's most exceptional, high-quality fishing experiences.

The majority of the waterbodies in those areas are smaller streams. Anglers fishing in small streams should expect to fish around a lot of brush, and as a result, shorter fishing rods are recommended for this type of fishing.

"Fishing in small streams can be difficult, but anglers can be rewarded with high catch rates of fish, although they are smaller fish in some areas, especially around the Uintas," Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Sportfish Coordinator Trina Hedrick said.

Fishing tips

Because of the water temperature at these elevations, many of the streams in the Uintas and on Boulder Mountain have trout species, including Arctic grayling, cutthroat, brook, brown, rainbow and tiger trout.

"Many of these fish can be caught fly fishing, using a variety of flies," Hedrick said. "Using nymphs can be an effective option because fish spend roughly 90% of their time feeding below the surface, which is where nymphs dwell. Dry flies and terrestrials are a lot of fun to use while fishing as well, and are often easier to fish with because you can see the fish actually taking the fly on the surface. However, they can be a more challenging option."

Another effective method is to combine both options and use a "dropper" — use a dry fly on the surface as a strike indicator and also use a nymph under the surface.

"People typically associate streams with fly fishing," Hedrick said. "But, with that said, anglers who prefer spinning equipment can also catch a lot of trout using spinners. You can also cast flies using a spinning rod if you use a bobber. Simply attach the fly with a section of leader below the bobber, and use the bobber as a strike indicator. Stream fishing is fun because it provides a unique game of strategy. To be successful as a stream angler, you have to be intimately aware of the habitat, what fish are eating, and how fish are behaving. You also have to focus on how you present your flies to the fish so you make it as natural as possible. This makes stream fishing both an exciting mental and physical challenge."

Safety information and responsible recreation tips

Due to the heavy snowpack from last winter, some of Utah's streams and rivers are still running higher than normal for this time of year. Anglers should be very cautious if fishing a river or stream this year.

"Remember that water tends to be swifter than it looks," Hedrick said. "Always use caution before attempting to wade in a stream when fishing. It's a good idea to take another person along when you are fishing or enjoying other recreational activities around water. If you are unable to bring a friend with you, always tell someone where you are going fishing and when you plan to return home."

Anglers should be aware of the land ownership of the area that they are fishing. If the area is on private property, be sure to get written permission prior to entering the area. Anglers should also be respectful of the area they are fishing, and leave no trace when recreating. Always pack out everything that you packed into an area; this keeps the area pristine for future anglers and recreationalists to enjoy.

Anglers can find more information on the DWR website about the great stream fishing opportunities that Utah has to offer. The Utah Cutthroat Slam website also provides additional information about stream fishing in the state.

"There are thousands of miles of publicly accessible streams in Utah, and you have the opportunity to catch not only a lot of fish, but also a diverse array of species in our streams," Hedrick said. "Utah is truly one of the best stream fishing states in the country."